Ausar Thompson Creates NBA History With Twin Brother Amen After Pistons’ $155M Decision

The Thompson twins have turned their NBA journey into a piece of league history. Just weeks after Amen Thompson secured a massive extension with the Houston Rockets, his twin brother Ausar Thompson has landed a major payday of his own.

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“Detroit Pistons All-Defensive forward Ausar Thompson has reached agreement on a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale contract extension,” reported Shams Charania. Later, ESPN’s senior insider tweeted about the history that the Thompson twins created in the NBA.

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“Twins Ausar and Amen Thompson are now the first pair of brothers in NBA history to each receive a $100 million deal. They have signed for a total of $363 million this offseason.”

Earlier this month, Amen got his contract first. Houston agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale extension. His contract also includes a 10% trade kicker. The Thompson twins now have a financial distinction that separates them from several other NBA brothers.

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Marcus and Markieff Morris also secured substantial contracts during their careers, but neither twin received a contract approaching the value of the Thompson brothers’ new extensions this early in their careers. Marcus earned a four-year, $64 million deal with the Clippers in 2020, while Markieff previously signed a four-year, $32 million rookie-scale extension with Phoenix in 2014. The Murray twins offer another striking contrast.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento’s No. 4 pick in 2022, agreed to a five-year, $140 million extension. His twin brother Kris entered the NBA with Portland one year later and remains on his rookie-scale contract after later moving to Memphis. Then there are Julian and Justin Champagnie.

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Julian earned a three-year, $45 million extension from San Antonio, while Justin signed a four-year, $10 million contract with Washington in 2025. So, the Thompson brothers hold the distinction, but their paths to those deals, however, have been very different.

Amen established himself as a major two-way force for the Rockets last season. He averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals while leading the NBA in total minutes with 2,953. His offensive development helped Houston make a massive investment in his future. Ausar Thompson’s value has come primarily from the defensive end.

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The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 2025-26. He led the NBA in steals per game and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He also earned All-Defensive First Team honors. In the playoffs, Ausar Thompson averaged 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks across 14 games. He finished the postseason with 28 steals and 25 blocks, becoming the first player since Anthony Davis in 2020 to reach at least 25 in both categories.

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The Thompson brothers entered the league together as top-five picks in 2023. Three years later, both have already secured nine-figure extensions.