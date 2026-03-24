Austin Reaves Admits He Constantly Pestered Ex-Lakers Star, and It Changed His Career

The NBA crowd often credits teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs for nurturing young talent. Yet in this conversation, we often overlook the Los Angeles Lakers and their bold decisions. Remember when they took a chance on undrafted Austin Reaves in 2021? The vision was clear—especially with a veteran-heavy locker room guiding him.

Back in 2021, the LA Lakers had some of the biggest names in the league, other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Icons like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Rajon Rondo graced the floor for the Purple and Gold. And they helped AR shape his game as he revealed on the Mind The Game podcast.

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Basketball is a game of confidence and IQ. “When you know the game, and you have high confidence, I feel like you can do a lot of things, and that it wasn’t just him and AD,” the 27-year-old pointed at Bron. “We had Melo, Russ, Rondo. I leaned on Rondo a lot, so I had probably the best people that you could talk to, possible.”

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A veteran and legend for the Boston Celtics and the same for the Lakers, Rondo’s championship experience helped a curious AR at the beginning of his NBA journey. Reaves added, “I’m a question asker. I remember I told Rondo, I was like, ‘Yo, if I ask you too many questions, you can tell me to shut the hell up. I don’t care.'”

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He further shared with Steve Nash, “So every time we would be in practice, something would happen, and I would go over to him, or I’d always be standing by him, and just be like, ‘What did you see here? What did you see there?’ But yeah, just the confidence that they had in me, the whole group from day one, just catapulted me to continue to be better.”

Reaves has always admitted that Rajon Rondo’s intense approach played a crucial role in his development. As a result, the constant questioning pushed him to refine his film study habits and sharpen his awareness. Over time, that demanding process sped up his grasp of NBA-level pace, spacing, and decision-making. Ultimately, it helped him think faster and perform with more confidence in high-pressure moments.

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In a previous interview with SLAM Magazine as well, Reaves recalled that Rajon Rondo was the first to guide him. Reaves was constantly tested on game details, pushing him to stay sharp. That experience taught him the importance of studying film, paying attention to small moments, and building habits essential for growth.

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Rondo’s rookie tactics shaped Austin Reaves

In SLAM Magazine, Austin Reaves reflected on his early days with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted guard in 2021–22, fighting to earn a role. While the season was turbulent for the team, it became a crucial developmental phase for him.

“Rondo was probably the first one. Frank pulled me to the side and was like, ‘Anything you have a question for, if you don’t feel comfortable talking to the staff or whatever, talk to him.'” But why? “Because everybody knows his IQ for the game. He studies the game unlike anybody else. So, I sat by him on the plane.”

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Meanwhile, “We would have a game one night, and the next morning, Rondo would ask me, ‘Hey, what happened at 5:45 in the first quarter?’ And if I didn’t know, it wasn’t good. He definitely taught me to watch film and do all the little things. So, he was probably the first one.”

Imago Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is escorted by John Stirn after the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the same time, Austin Reaves also credited LeBron James‘ contribution to his career. “And then obviously Bron was someone else that was super helpful—every year, but really that first year. Anything that he could help me with, he was willing to do.”

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In the 2025-26 season, AR has taken the NBA by storm. He is having a career-high season, ruling the backcourt with Luka Doncic. Across 46 games, AR averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. However, his future at the Los Angeles Lakers continues to live in darkness. But according to reports, the franchise could offer him a 5-year, $241 million extension this offseason. Thus keeping him as an asset on the team.

Those foundation years with Rajon Rondo, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook truly reshaped the boy from Arkansas. When all the 29 teams gave up on him and his potential, the Lakers extended a hand. It was faith and a vision that is now taking shape. Because if they truly offer him a massive extension, it simply means they are willing to build a future around him. Throw in Luka Doncic in the mix, and they might have a championship-winning recipe.