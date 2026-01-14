Austin Reaves’ Agent Confronted Rich Paul for Causing Lakers Locker Room Divide

Rich Paul’s suggestion that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade Austin Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr. has caused significant ripples. In fact, the tension reached the sidelines on Tuesday when AR’s agent Reggie Berry, confronted LeBron James agent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that both agents met courtside during the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup on Tuesday. “The two spoke for more than five minutes, and the topic of conversation was Paul’s public trade scenario regarding Reaves,” McMenamin wrote.

Now, after winning 141-116 against the Hawks, LeBron James, the star of the night (31/9/10), spoke to ESPN. Addressing the pressing matter, the 41-year-old said, “I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel.” James further noted, “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that, and if they’re not sensible to know that, then I don’t know what to tell them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

James also informed that he didn’t have any conversation with Paul as he ventured into the world of podcasting with Kellerman last month. Meanwhile, the Akron Hammer also clarified that there is no fallout between him and Austin Reaves. “AR knows how I feel about him… I hope AR or his camp don’t look at me and think this is words from me are coming through Rich.”

Interestingly enough, Rich Paul’s chosen one, the Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., didn’t believe his ears. A trade suggestion that would take him to the Lakers? That has to be technology’s trick!

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin Reaves’ supposed replacement couldn’t believe in Rich Paul’s idea

The podcast served as pure entertainment for Jaren Jackson Jr. Speaking with The Athletic, the Grizzlies star shared, “There’s just a lot of podcast.” He laughed off the statement when he heard it. “At first, I didn’t think it was real. You have to figure out if it’s real, usually now, and I’m not as versed technology-wise as these people younger than me. I was figuring out of it’s AI, deep fake, all that stuff. That’s all I had, I didn’t really have much of a reaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jaren Jackson Jr. could’ve been a strong fit for the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential roster upgrade. Currently, he posts 18.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while converting 47.9 percent from the field. Therefore, the production signals reliability, balance, and two-way influence, reinforcing why Paul viewed him as a meaningful target during this season window.

Imago Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Moreover, he profiles as a rim protector who also stretches coverage, which matters as Jaxson Hayes manages a hamstring setback. Meanwhile, depth concerns at the center intensify behind Deandre Ayton. Adding Jackson Jr. would stabilize rotations, raise flexibility, and reduce strain across lineups for playoff ambitions. But, that ain’t happening!

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Austin Reaves stays in LA while Rich Paul continues to collect heat from the NBA community. Earlier, Chandler Parsons called LeBron James’ statement “tone deaf” and warned the Lakers about a possible locker room rift. However, maybe things are settled for now because Bron, too, shared his opinion on the matter. But as you know, stories keep changing in the NBA’s bigger picture.