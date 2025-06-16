Austin Reaves Breaks Silence on Lakers Future as Rob Pelinka Continues to Target 7ft Center in Trade

The NBA offseason is set to begin as early as this week, and the moves have already started! If you haven’t heard already, Desmond Bane’s trade to the Orlando Magic has already set the tone for the offseason. For the Lakers, this is the calm before the storm. With asking prices soaring higher than ever, they will have to give up a lot to acquire a starting center they’ve been eyeing for more than a couple of seasons now. Amid this, many expect LA to ship Austin Reaves in exchange for a big man. However, it seems the player himself is unfazed by these rumors.

The 27-year-old shooting guard has been linked with a number of moves since the Lakers’ early exit from the playoffs. However, if you were to ask the man himself, he’d say he’s a Laker, and that’s all you need to know. AR spoke to the reporters while he and his brother Spencer Reaves hosted the 4th annual Reaves Brothers basketball camp.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us. We’re moving in the right direction. Obviously, adding Luka (Doncic), it gives you a hall of fame player such a young age that you can build around, and then obviously, still having Bron (Lebron James), the IQ, and still running around at forty years old, but I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball. (on trade rumors) I don’t pay attention to it. I keep my head down work, and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’m where I’m at.” Reaves said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AD

You could feel that AR’s confidence was off the charts. We mean, he’s coming off a stunning regular season with the Lakers. The LA guard averaged 20.2 points, along with 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Moreover, he’s clearly stated that he wants to be a part of the team alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, there are a couple of issues with him that might lead Rob Pelinka and Co. to trade him despite him wanting to be a Laker. What? You might ask. First is his compatibility alongside Luka Doncic. Many question if Austin Reaves is the right player to pair with Doncic due to their defensive liabilities. Then there’s his weird contract situation.

Reaves is set to be a free agent after the next season. This means he’ll be eligible for a four-year $89 million contract, which would be a bargain for LA. However, the 27-year-old is likely to decline that deal and test the waters in free agency, which could fetch him a far more lucrative $42.5 million per year. So, the Lakers do have some incentive to ship the shooting guard and get assets for a center instead of allowing a player of his caliber to leave through free agency. Meanwhile, Rob Pelinka has already set his eyes on a center.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers continue their pursuit of Utah’s Walker Kessler

One of the biggest reasons the Lakers Nation and several analysts are urging the Los Angeles Lakers to trade Austin Reaves isn’t his backcourt incompatibility. Neither does this have to do with his contract situation. It’s Rob Pelinka’s search for a quality starting center that would enable them to contend for the title. And on top of the Lakers’ wishlist seems to be Utah Jazz’s seven-footer Walker Kessler. The 24-year-old’s name has been linked with LA for the longest time now. In fact, the front office tried to land him this season as well.

We don’t blame Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office for trying again despite Utah’s steep asking price. That’s because Kessler is a strong rebounder, rim protector, and even his being a 24-year-old fits LA’s timeline. However, the deal failed last time around because the Utah Jazz asked for both of the Lakers’ 2029 and 2031 FRPs. But with the Lakers in dire need of a big, Kessler still remains their focus, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The only thing on that front… is that Walker Kessler remains a name the Lakers are intrigued by. Whether that will lead to any sort of deal, obviously, last year, the asking price was too steep, and, obviously, the Lakers ended up pivoting those assets that they were considering moving to the Jazz to get Kessler in order to do the Luka [Doncic] trade. That came off the table after the Luka trade. If they do revisit it, that remains a player that the Lakers feel could fit the void that they have at center. I’m not reporting anything’s moving towards [a deal] or picking up steam or anything like that, but Kessler remains on the Lakers’ radar.” McMenamin said.

There’s no doubt that Walker Kessler will be a great addition to LA’s roster. However, Utah’s asking price might be too high, making things tricky for the Purple & Gold. Not to mention, this was the 24-year-old’s price before the shocking Desmond Bane trade happened. So, who knows, maybe Jazz might up the price?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nonetheless, it will be worth watching what LA’s next move will be as we edge closer and closer to the official offseason.