Austin Reaves, Bronny James & 3 More Lakers Stars’ Future in Limbo as $474.5M Decision Loom, Per Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Austin Reaves' gamble could force the Lakers into their biggest contract decision of the summer.

Not every extension candidate fits Luka Doncic's long-term timeline in Los Angeles.

A proposed Pelicans trade could solve two of the Lakers' biggest roster weaknesses at once.

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2026 offseason facing a different challenge than most contenders. Rather than chasing stars in a weak free-agent market, Rob Pelinka must decide which pieces belong alongside Luka Doncic long term. With the Lakers fully committed to building around their franchise cornerstone, several key roster decisions now sit at the center of the organization’s summer plans.

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According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, five Lakers players are extension-eligible this offseason: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Bronny James, Jared Vanderbilt, and Maxi Kleber. Combined, those deals could be worth as much as $474.5 million. Marks does not expect immediate movement, largely because trades and roster changes could reshape the Lakers’ priorities before free agency begins.

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The biggest decision belongs to Reaves. After declining a four-year, $89 million extension in 2025, the former undrafted guard rewarded that gamble with the best season of his career.

Reaves averaged 23.3 points and 5.5 assists despite dealing with injuries, establishing himself as one of the league’s most valuable secondary creators. With a player option looming and unrestricted free agency on the horizon, he is now positioned to command a contract worth well over $200 million.

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Reaves’ rise has reportedly made him one of the Lakers’ highest offseason priorities. Marks even described reaching a compromise on Reaves’ next contract as one of the organization’s most important summer objectives. Hachimura may not command the same attention, but he faces a similarly important decision.

The 28-year-old emerged as one of Los Angeles’ most reliable floor spacers and complementary scorers, making him a natural fit alongside Doncic. Eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $114.5 million, Hachimura is widely viewed as one of the roster’s most realistic long-term retention candidates.

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Imago May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bronny James remains the easiest decision of the group. The 21-year-old continued to develop between the NBA and G League last season, and the Lakers still control his developmental timeline through the 2027-28 campaign. At this stage, patience remains the organization’s preferred approach.

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The tougher evaluations involve Vanderbilt and Kleber. Vanderbilt’s defensive versatility continues to make him valuable to JJ Redick, but injuries and offensive limitations have prevented him from locking down a larger role. Kleber faces an even steeper climb. At 35 years old and coming off multiple injury-plagued seasons, he no longer fits the Lakers’ long-term timeline around Doncic. Both players may ultimately provide more value as trade assets than extension candidates.

The Lakers could eye the Pelicans duo in a trade

The uncertainty surrounding those extensions is one reason the Lakers are expected to remain patient. Marks identified three major roster needs entering the offseason: shooting, a shot-blocking center who can function as a lob threat for Doncic, and athletic wing defenders. Conveniently for Los Angeles, those are the same ingredients that helped Dallas build a Finals team around Doncic before his arrival in Hollywood.

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Because restricted free agents such as Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler are unlikely to become realistic options, the trade market remains Los Angeles’ clearest path toward improving the roster around Doncic.

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According to Evan Sidery, the Lakers could go after the New Orleans Pelicans duo of Herb Jones and Yves Missi. “A legal framework trade the Lakers can offer on draft night for a win-now upgrade: LA receives: Herb Jones + Yves Missi. New Orleans receives: Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, No. 25 overall, 2031 1st,” Sidery wrote.

The proposal addresses two of the Lakers’ most obvious weaknesses: perimeter defense and frontcourt depth. Both areas became glaring issues during their playoff exit and remain priorities entering the summer.

The Lakers’ approach may ultimately depend on how aggressively they want to use their financial flexibility. Marks noted that Los Angeles could create significant cap space this summer, but only by moving on from several veteran contributors. That balancing act between improving the roster now and preserving long-term flexibility could shape every major decision Pelinka makes.

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Jones has emerged as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA (1.6 steals this past season). He’s also under a friendly contract until 2029-30, making him an ideal match for the Lakers’ target to build a sustainable roster around Luka Doncic. Missi is a fast-progressing center who has fallen behind Derik Queen in the NOLA pecking order. Despite playing under 20 minutes, his 1.5 blocks and 2.8 offensive rebounds are exactly the kind of impact the Lakers want from their center.

Knecht remains one of the Lakers’ most logical trade chips, while Vanderbilt’s contract could also help facilitate a larger deal. The asking price is significant, but Jones and Missi address two of Los Angeles’ biggest weaknesses: perimeter defense and frontcourt depth. Whether Pelinka prioritizes extensions or another aggressive trade, every major decision this summer will be made with one goal in mind: maximizing the Lakers’ championship window around Luka Doncic.