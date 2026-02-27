Austin Reaves Describes Lakers Locker Room Mood With 2 Words After Suns Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers had control tonight against the Phoenix Suns, but everything fell apart in the final moments. The Suns knocked down a dagger three with 1.7 seconds left, sealing the final score at 113-110. This marks the Lakers’ third straight loss and fifth in seven games, and according to Austin Reaves, things aren’t looking good within the organization.

Today, after the game concluded, Reaves was asked about the mood in the locker room following the turbulent final few minutes of the game. When asked about the level of frustration within the locker room, Reaves replied bluntly with two words: “Very high.”

No elaboration or cushioning was needed, because everyone felt the winnable game slip away. Phoenix connected on 22 threes tonight, punishing almost every defensive lapse with increasing momentum. The swings resulting from this were huge: inbounds turnovers turning into threes, including a 6-0 swing in favor of the Suns.

When asked about how the team handles those moments of adversity, Reaves pointed to mentality. He highlighted that him and the rest of the team can’t focus on the past mistakes that they make, and continuing to compete at a high level should remain the priority.

The execution of that idea has been harder than understanding the theory for the Lakers. Despite their failures, the Lakers still had a chance at the end. With 1.7 seconds left on the buzzer, LA ran a double screen action to free Reaves on the weak side for a mostly open look, but he missed the shot.

“It was good play call,” Reaves said. “I got a good look, missed it. But yeah, it’s what the play was designed to do. So yeah, it’s just a like I said, a good designed play.”

Austin Reaves and Lakers Left Searching for Answers as the Margin for Error Shrinks

There is still one larger question that lingers around the Los Angeles Lakers that goes beyond owning up to missing the final shot or second-guessing the training staff. If the team preaches next-play mentality, like Austin Reaves said, is the Lakers’ recurring inconsistency tied to not following that?

Imago Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is escorted by John Stirn after the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t know,” Reaves said, smile on his face. “You’re making my brain work too hard now. And it’s… I don’t know.”

He wasn’t trying to be defensive, and it sounded like a player, and perhaps the team at large, searching from clarity. Tonight’s game was almost perfect offensively. Luka Doncic had 41 points with eight rebounds and assists, Reaves knocked down shots in the clutch, and LeBron James orchestrated and scored when needed. None of it worked.

The Lakers are clearly talented, and the flashes of dominance are enough to convince everyone that they can figure it out. However, with the buzzsaw of the Western Conference standings running strong and the Suns sitting just one game behind them for the #6 seed, every game matters now, and every defensive lapse or broken possession carries a lot more weight.