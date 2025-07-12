Austin Reaves Details Private LeBron James Conversation Over Career Shift Amid Lakers Uncertainty

Aliens might land one day, but a rookie turning into a rookie again? That’s rarer. LeBron James, the 2004 Rookie of the Year, is back to square one—this time with a golf club. While back home in Ohio, he’s teeing off like it’s day one all over again. Fans feared retirement. But Stephen Curry and Austin Reaves? They see a side quest. Bron’s still learning the swing. So, the ACC debut? Maybe next year. Until then, the king trains on new turf.

But AR is back in Lake Tahoe this year for the American Century Championship. And just to let you know, the 27-year-old forward has some swings. Maybe, just maybe, his LA Lakers teammate, well, rookie LeBron, might need a lesson or two.

At the same time, the 40-year-old’s viral clip of swinging the club has been a delight to see. However, some people might be curious to know what his peers and rivals think about it. So, Reaves stepped up right after Steph Curry’s “…the game needs you, big fella” message to James. Now, coming to the big question: What does Austin Reaves think about LeBron James getting into golf?

“Oh, I love it. I texted him probably a week ago now when I saw the video drop, and I was like, ‘Thank you for finally joining a real sport.’ He texted me back and was like, ‘This game is such a mind eff,'” AR shared during his little walk on the golf course. “It’s just hard for someone to be that great at something to get into something and not be that great. So I think he’s been struggling a little bit, but I love to see it.”

Well, for someone who proudly dominates the basketball realm, like Odin, James Sr.’s golf struggles seem strange to the eyes. However, AR knows it too well that Bron will ace this game as well, and in no time. At the same time, Reaves might need to give the 4x champ some swing tips. He said, “Talked about it once, probably like three or four months ago. I haven’t played with him yet, but we’ll definitely get out there soon. I just told him to go be an athlete because at Topgolf, it didn’t look like he was an athlete.”

Can you really blame LeBron James for not looking like an athlete in his Topgolf moment? Surely not! But who knows, maybe AR might ask the veteran to join him on his podcast Hillbilly Bogey sometime soon. “I would love that. I was talking to Trent. I’ve never asked Brian for anything, so I don’t know if this will be the first time I actually do ask him for something. I want our friendship to be what it is,” Reaves expressed.

Now, that’s all about the new little golf drama in LeBron James’s life. While he took a trip to Puerto Rico to attend Bad Bunny’s concert a few days ago, trade rumors caught fire. Is the Akron Hammer trying to divert the obvious fate at this point? Well, who knows?

Will LeBron James’s purple and gold dreams end by the end of summer?

Maybe the purple and gold hinted at a storm coming back in February. Now, it’s a full-blown shift. LeBron James, once the heartbeat of Los Angeles, is no longer the centerpiece. Luka Doncic, at 26, is stepping into that throne. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst pulled the curtain Friday. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future,” Rich Paul told Shams Charania. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

The numbers tell their own story. James picked up his $52.6 million player option in June. But it came with a twist. Paul reportedly had to inform the Lakers of LeBron’s opt-in after they chose silence over “substantial discussions” on an extension. Even more startling, Doncic got a heads-up about the franchise’s sale to Mark Walter. LeBron? Left in the dark. “He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what’s best for him.”

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

And yet, the cracks keep spreading. The Davis trade? Kept under wraps from LeBron. “I thought the trade was a hoax,” he told reporters. Still, he “forgave” the secrecy, given his respect for Doncic and the move’s logic. But when ownership changed hands, there was no warning again. Doncic celebrated the shift publicly. LeBron? Quiet. Once the league’s go-to voice, its all-time leading scorer, a 21-time All-Star, three-team champ, and global icon—now finding out news like the rest of us.

The king is golfing, the crown is shifting, and the silence is louder than ever. While LeBron swings through sand traps, Doncic walks into Hollywood’s spotlight. Behind the scenes, calls go unanswered and secrets stay sealed. But hey, maybe AR’s podcast or a birdie or two might ease the blow. Until then, LeBron James stands at the edge of legacy and let-go, with a club in hand and questions chasing every move.