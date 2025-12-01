Austin Reaves Fuels All-Star Push With Record vs Pelicans Not Seen Since Stephen Curry

Prior to the season, Austin Reaves eyed an individual milestone. “I feel like I can be an All-Star,” he said. As the third option for the Lakers and a new format for the game, Reaves’ chances weren’t exactly fascinating. But the Lakers guard has done something sensational, taking an unprecedented leap besides Luka Doncic.

The 6’5” point guard basically assumes the role of his Slovenian teammate, contributing in all ways for JJ Redick. This season, a career high in all major statistics, and setting a new high in points, 51 against the Sacramento Kings. However, his current stretch has him sitting in the same seat as Stephen Curry.

Austin Reaves is the only other guard to record in NBA history to record 3+ 30-point games while recording a true shooting percentage over 80%. That’s a metric that includes all forms of scoring and provides a collective percentage. Reaves reaching such heights wasn’t on the bingo cards for any analyst.

That three-game stretch includes 12 triples made. His highest scoring night of 38 came against the Dallas Mavericks, who have the fourth-best defense in the league. Although it’s the USA vs the World format for the All-Star games, the 25-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most influential players in the league. All of this has placed him in the driving seat for a maiden All-Star appearance of his career.

If he doesn’t make it would be a shame. But to Austin Reaves, the personal glory of being named an All-Star isn’t his primary call. What matters above anything else for Reaves is winning. He’s okay with being the third option, but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.

So far, the way the Lakers are winning is by having Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic take the major chunk of the shots, largely due to their efficiency and ability to get to the line. Having won seven games in a row, Redick might want to continue having LeBron James shape the offense and play off the ball.

The coach often praises Reaves’ growth. And more than wanting him to be an All-Star, JJ Redick has seen a major development.

Austin Reaves is making the Lakers his team

Reaves has been an integral part of the Lakers since 2023. That’s when he started to share some big moments. It all looked like a fairy tale for an undrafted guard. But the way to make it a stunning story is by completing the transition into being the engine for the team. This season in particular, Redick has seen Reaves take the initiative.

“The biggest thing was him taking a step forward as a leader, and recognizing that it’s as much his team as it is LeBron’s team or Luka’s team. I told him he’s out of excuses. You’re no longer the undrafted guy who’s a young player. You’re one of the guys now. Every day, he’s willing to be coached. It’s been awesome,” said the Lakers head coach.

More than taking a statistical jump, Austin Reaves has become a beacon for the Lakers. He’s a big part of the culture, already playing a part in creating a close friendship with Luka Doncic. Those moments don’t seem like much, but they set the tone for the season. The Lakers, aided by his presence, have become a close band.

Having that togetherness is essential to winning. At least, it is for LA. Their last championship team, the 2020 side, connected on and off the floor. That’s what this team is starting to feel like. Austin Reaves has played a big hand in creating that open atmosphere by taking a leadership role.

Looking at how he is performing, there’s a good chance he will be on the All-Star roster. However, wanting to be a Laker for life, Reaves is taking the bigger steps for the franchise that is now the second seed in the West. That’s the biggest positive from the 25-year-old this season.