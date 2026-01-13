Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend Sends 8-Word Message Amid Rich Paul Controversy

After rejecting a four-year, $89 million extension, the pressure was on Austin Reaves to deliver. The 27-year-old did just that and became a genuine second option on the team. But a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain has left him on the sidelines as LeBron James’ agent has made some trade plans. During this uncertainty, AR receives support from his biggest cheerleader.

Jenna Barber, Reaves’ girlfriend, added on Instagram, “& back to long distance Miss you already.” The Lakers will begin an 8-game road trip next week, and from the previous injury update, Reaves will still need two more weeks of rehab. Both are originally from Newark, Arkansas, and the two have been dating, reportedly since 2014, while at Cedar Ridge High School. Barber often attends Lakers games and even plays golf with her partner.

Despite being the girlfriend of the Lakers’ emerging star, Jenna continues to live a low-key life, keeping her Instagram profile private. But the loving message comes at a time when Reaves was in the middle of the trade debate ignited by Rich Paul.

James’ longtime agent and the CEO of Klutch Sports floated the idea of a blockbuster trade to acquire Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. But in this trade, Austin Reaves would have to go the other way. “If I were the Lakers, I would be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson,” Paul said. “If you’re building around Luka, you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild. But this comes with a more unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved.

There’s a world where you can do what’s best for your team, and what’s best for Austin. Austin deserves to get paid, Memphis would definitely pay Austin. He would become their leading scorer and (point guard).”

Another podcast episode from Paul has seemingly caused more tension for the Lakers. First, he consistently said the Lakers are not contenders, and now he is proposing a trade for a 27-year-old who has the backing of Jeanie Buss.

Does Rich Paul’s idea of trading Austin Reaves have merit?

Buss, the former owner and current governor of the Lakers, views AR as a huge asset and values him as homegrown talent and a connection with the fanbase. Insider Sam Amick said Buss is the “captain of the Austin Reaves fan club, and Rob Pelinka is a huge fan as well.” For now, it doesn’t seem a trade will materialize.

One can’t ignore what a player like Jaren Jackson Jr. brings to the table. As a former DPOY and a three-time All-Defensive Team member, his presence could single-handedly fix the Lakers’ porous interior defense, which currently ranks 24th in the league. Jackson is averaging 1.5 blocks per game, which is something the Lakers are desperately in need of. On the other hand, the Lakers allow opponents to score 48.9% of their shots, 27th in the NBA.

For Rich Paul, having Jackson in and around Luka Doncic will make the team more defensively stable. While Austin Reaves can thrive with promising young players like Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells to initiate this rebuild.