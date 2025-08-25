Austin Reaves Handed Major Boost in Lakers Contract Negotiation as NBA List Shows True Value

Austin Reaves was always a strategic one. When his name was called in the 2021 NBA draft, no team was willing to take the Oklahoma alum, which was a surprise to many. However, the move was a devious move from Reaves and his agent to get a favourable contract. “We knew there was high interest for a two-way [contract], so we didn’t really have to press,” Reaves said. “That’s what everything in the draft would have been, from No. 42 and on.”

Reaves bet on himself, and the Los Angeles Lakers did too. It’s fair enough to say that the decision from Reaves turned out to be the right one, and this long-term thinking process could come into play as he negotiates for his next contract with the Lakers. Reaves formally declined a max extension with the Lakers that would’ve paid him $89.2 million over the next four seasons.

Austin Reaves is entering the third year of a four-year, $54 million contract he secured as a restricted free agent in 2023. It was the maximum the Lakers could offer him at the time. However, he holds the power to opt out next summer and become an unrestricted free agent, where he’s expected to command a significantly bigger payday than the richest extension the Lakers were allowed to present this summer.

The latest Bounce Rankings from the Athletic have given him further leverage in those negotiations, as he has been placed alongside someone who earns a lot more than he does. Austin Reaves was placed at No.8 in tier 3 of the system as a role player. However, Zach Harper admitted, “Reaves was knocking on the door of Tier 2 but just missed it.” At No.7 was Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine, who was almost demoted to the third tier.

“I struggled with Beal and LaVine in the second tier versus the third tier because they don’t seem to have the same punch they once had.” To add context, LaVine is currently under a five-year, $215 million contract that he signed with the Chicago Bulls, which is almost four times that of Reaves, despite being around a similar level of player according to this ranking.

In addition to that, Reaves is three years younger while coming off a career-high season where he averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 46% shooting from the field in 73 games with the Lakers last season. His graph is trending upwards, and Lakers reporter Jovan Buha revealed what salary Reaves could snag next season.

“I think he’s more like a $30 to $35 million per year player,” Buha said. “If you look at some of the guys in that range, guys like Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro, I think Austin is easily in that class, and better than a lot of the guys in the $30 to $32 million range.”

Reaves wants to be a Laker for as long as possible. “I want to be in L.A.,” Reaves said at his Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. “If they want to trade me, then we’ll start something new somewhere else. But like I said, I want to be in L.A.” However, he was grossly undervalued in their first approach. The problem arises with the Lakers’ financial flexibility, which limits the ability to sign and extend many players in the front office.

They made a considerable commitment by signing Luka Dončić to a three-year, $165 million extension. LeBron James and Doncic occupy huge salary portions, making this a tough decision for the Lakers. All while being expected to drop off for the upcoming season.

How Austin Reaves can Prevent what Analysts Forecast a Slide for Lakers in 2025-26 Season Standings

“There’s always a mix of disappointment and gratitude,” said coach JJ Redick after they lost a Round 1 series against the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1. Luka Dončić had a big impact along with LeBron in finishing 3rd seed in the West. After acquiring Dončić in early February in that blockbuster trade, the Lakers went 22-13, including 18-10 with Dončić in the lineup.

In the 23 games James and Dončić played together, the Lakers were 15-8, scoring 116.1 points and allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions. You would expect that partnership to continue improving the Lakers next season when they have an even higher number of games together. However, analysts feel the supporting cast around the two is not yet good enough, along with questions over James’ age.

Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports said, “From a standings standpoint, I don’t see how the Lakers stay at a No. 3 seed again. I’m a believer in Skinny Luka, but if LeBron James is at all checked out, there’s not nearly enough depth on this roster to sustain a level required to claim first-round home-court advantage. I fear the talent drop-off after Luka Dončić, James and Austin Reaves will doom them this season.”

Along with that, all Yahoo experts also predict the Lakers to finish out of the top 6. Doncic was determined to win some silverware last season. “The goal is to win a championship,” Dončić said. That didn’t quite turn out in his short spell last year. He would at least want to take a proper go at it in his first full season. The Lakers added Marcus Smart in free agency, along with DeAndre Ayton. On the other hand, they lost two-way wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

While some critiques linger around Austin Reaves’ defense, the Lakers’ roster construction is designed to absorb that weakness. Notably fixing that glaring issue after their round 1 exit from last season. With Marcus Smart providing elite point-of-attack pressure and DeAndre Ayton anchoring the paint, Los Angeles has the personnel to shield Reaves from being exposed. What he brings on the other end of the floor is far more critical.

Surrounding Luka Doncic and LeBron James with another reliable offensive threat is non-negotiable, and that’s where Reaves’ value spikes. His ability to consistently score, create his own shot, and facilitate for others ensures defenses can’t simply overload on the two superstars. More importantly, his fit alongside Doncic gives the Lakers a potential long-term solution in the backcourt, blending shot creation with secondary playmaking.

Heading into 2025-26, Reaves is projected as an integral starter in Los Angeles’ rotation. The only wrinkle is the long-term math—his next contract will likely command a significant raise, raising questions about how the Lakers balance their cap sheet. For now, though, Reaves remains a pillar in their championship pursuit, a swing piece whose offensive versatility could ultimately determine how far this team goes.