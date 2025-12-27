Austin Reaves Injury Update: Latest On Lakers Star’s Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled, falling to a three-game losing streak, and now, things seem to be getting worse. Shooting guard Austin Reaves, a key part of the team’s offense, was sidelined with a calf injury in the team’s most recent match, and now, an update on his condition has surfaced.

According to Lakers insider Mike Trudell, an MRI revealed that Reaves has suffered a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain and is set to be reevaluated in four weeks. The gastrocnemius is a part of the calf, and, notably, this is the same calf that Reaves has already had to miss three games with earlier this season.

Reaves had returned just two days earlier against the Phoenix Suns off the bench and was cleared to play against the Rockets on Christmas, with Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioning that the team was going to have to “be cautious” in their treatment previously. Moreover, before the game, it was announced that Reaves wouldn’t have a minutes restriction, with the decision now seeming like a mistake.

LA has relied heavily on Reaves as the secondary offensive initiator next to Luka Doncic this season as someone who can score on all three levels, set his teammates up, and manufacture easy offense. With lineups in flux throughout the season, his presence has been a stabilizing one for the team, and losing him puts Redick in a tough spot.

With Reaves now going out, he’s likely to miss upwards of a month, which is going to open up rotation spots for Marcus Smart, Dalton Knecht, and perhaps even Bronny James in the LA backcourt. Most of the offensive load will now fall upon Doncic, who has been extremely productive this season, as well as LeBron James, who is still ramping up after a late start to the season.

To add to their complications, it seems like Reaves’ name has earned a lot more value around the league.

Austin Reaves’ Name Surfaces In Unexpected Trade Chatter With Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have emerged in multiple trade scenarios as potential buyers, and now, former player Kendrick Perkins claims that they should prioritize Austin Reaves instead of splashy targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I will wait, if I’m Toronto,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin podcast. “Well, I’m trying to get Austin Reaves this offseason. I’m trying to go get Austin Reaves.”

Perkins made it clear to his cohosts that Toronto should prioritize Reaves because he checks every box as a high-usage scorer who can thrive under pressure, and is a realistic option instead of long-shot stars.

Reaves is just 27, on a four-year, $53 million contract signed in 2023. He turned down a $89.2 million extension offer from LA previously, betting on himself, because he hold a $14.8 million player option this summer, so he can opt out if he wishes.

Financially, the pursuit will be complicated. The Raptors are carrying about $194.8 million in guaranteed contracts for the 2025-26 season, putting them firmly in the first apron, resulting in various trade restrictions placed on the team.

Only time will tell how Reaves’ future will shape out.