Austin Reaves Injury Update: Latest on the Lakers Guard’s Left Calf Strain, Details on When Will He Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start this season, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a 17-7 record. However, that hasn’t come without adversity. The Purple & Gold have had to hustle out wins without LeBron James and even Luka Doncic during a few nights, and now they’ll have to do so without Austin Reaves, who has been ruled out with a calf strain, but for how long?

What is Austin Reaves’ current injury status?

Reaves has suffered a calf strain and will miss at least a week, per a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“New story: Austin Reaves will be reevaluated in approximately one week because of a mild calf strain, the latest challenge for a Lakers team that has lost three out of their last five games,” McMenamin wrote.

The exact moment when the 27-year-old suffered this calf strain is tough to pinpoint, given that he suited up for Los Angeles’ NBA Cup quarter-final clash against San Antonio. Reaves finished the game with 15 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds in about 40 minutes of action.

Nonetheless, while the moment of his injury remains unknown, there’s no doubt that this will be a huge miss for the Purple & Gold.

The undrafted guard’s production has been at an elite level this season. So far, AR has been averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Not just that, he’s putting up those numbers with incredibly efficient scoring, 50.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Naturally, his absence will leave a huge void within the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting five. Speaking of which, what game will Reaves be targeting for his return, given that he’s about to return in about a week or so?

When will Austin Reaves return to the Lakers’ lineup?

As we’ve already mentioned, Austin Reaves will be re-evaluated in about one week. So, if everything goes well, the shooting guard could be back on the court without missing a significant amount of time. Still, the earliest AR could return to the court could be against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, December 20th.

This means, given his current status, Reaves will miss Los Angeles’ clashes against Phoenix and Utah. Although neither of those two games can be called easy, it shouldn’t be something that the Purple & Gold’s star-studded roster cannot handle, especially with them in such great form. Having said that, one of the biggest questions in everyone’s mind would be: Who will replace Austin Reaves?

How many games could Austin Reaves miss, and how will the Lakers adjust?

With Austin Reaves set to at least miss two matchups against the Suns and the Jazz, it will be interesting to see how the Purple & Gold adjust without him. Well, there’s no doubt that the Lakers probably don’t have a single backup player who will be able to replicate AR’s production. However, they do have several good options to choose from while he recovers from his calf strain.

Players like Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent could see expanded roles in Reaves’ absence, if JJ Redick chooses to go with them, of course. The former Defensive Player of the Year, Smart, has been a trusted member of the Lakers’ side, so he could replace Reaves until he makes a successful comeback. The 31-year-old has been averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

All of this while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from the three-point line. Although these numbers are nowhere near Austin Reaves’, they are pretty good for a backup guard. Moreover, Smart will also bring in his defensive skill set to the table, which makes him a more well-rounded option.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent could also see his minutes increase as the guard could become JJ Redick’s go-to backup option. All in all, it seems like the Lakers will be able to hold their ground without Austin Reaves for the time being. However, they will require their star guard’s presence soon, as the season advances toward the business end.