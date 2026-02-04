Austin Reaves Issues Verdict on LeBron James’ Future Amid Cavaliers, Warriors Rumors

Winning didn’t quiet the noise around LeBron James. If anything, it amplified it.

The Los Angeles Lakers closed their eight-game road trip with a convincing 125–109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on February 3, but the postgame conversation quickly shifted away from the score. Instead, it centered on how much James still has left and where that might eventually take him. That question gained fresh fuel after the game when Austin Reaves offered a clear, telling assessment of his teammate’s longevity.

After returning from a 19-game absence, Reaves spoke following the Nets win and made it clear that James’ future is not being limited by his body.“The time he puts in the gym is second to none, and there’s a reason he’s played for 23 years,” Reaves said. “If he wants to, he can play for, I would say, a couple more.”

Imago Nov 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward LeBron James (23) talk on the court during a stoppage in play against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That wasn’t framed as hype. It was framed as reality from a teammate who sees James’ routine every day. LeBron backed up those words on the floor. He finished the night with 25 points, three rebounds, and seven assists, leading the Lakers in scoring and setting the tone throughout the game. Just days earlier, the 41-year-old had been named an All-Star for the 22nd time, another marker that his production remains elite despite early-season fitness issues.

Because of that, Reaves’ comments landed differently. They were not about hope. They were about capacity. Still, even if James can play longer, where he does it remains unresolved.

His two-year extension signed in 2024 expires after this season, positioning him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. With that deadline approaching, league-wide attention has shifted from whether James can continue to whether the Lakers are still the place he wants to do it.

The Warriors and Cavaliers emerge as top landing spots for LeBron James

Momentum around a potential split has been building quietly. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently suggested that both sides may already be preparing for that reality, stating that the Lakers are ready to move on and that James may feel the same.

That sentiment aligns with reporting from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who identified multiple teams monitoring the situation closely. “The Cavaliers, Knicks, and Warriors are considered plausible destinations for LeBron James should he decide to play next season,” McMenamin reported.

The logic is straightforward. The Lakers have increasingly shifted their long-term focus toward Luka Dončić, positioning him as the franchise’s next centerpiece. At the same time, James’ no-trade clause and expiring deal make a summer decision far more likely than any in-season move.

Each rumored destination carries context. Cleveland offers familiarity and a legacy chapter that would mirror his 2014 return. Golden State represents a title-driven environment built around established stars. New York remains a long-linked wildcard with market appeal and flexibility.

This is not the first time James has reached a crossroads like this. He has navigated franchise-altering free agency decisions before, and the league still reacts the same way every time. Teams line up because the upside remains undeniable.

For now, James has stayed consistent in his messaging. He has repeatedly said he is focused on the present and taking things one game at a time. That approach aligns with what the Lakers need as they fight for playoff positioning.

But Reaves’ words reframed the discussion. The question is no longer about decline. It is about choice. And with free agency looming, that choice is getting closer by the day.