Austin Reaves, Lakers Unhappy With LeBron James’ Inner Circle Over Demand to Trade Star – Reports

It looks like LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, has stirred the wrong pot this time. Maybe when he spoke about the Austin Reaves trade on Max Kellerman’s podcast, he didn’t evaluate the repercussions. Now that his suggestions for the Los Angeles Lakers are out, neither the front office nor the fans seems amused.

Reports say both the Lakers and the Austin Reaves camp aren’t happy with the statement on the podcast. The ongoing debate around their player/client—especially regarding his contract value, on-court role, and potential trade packages has only intensified. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia and Austin Reaves share the same agency, and tensions are rising as the camp for both LA starting rotation players grows increasingly frustrated.

This creates an avoidable distraction. Unsurprisingly, the team experienced a slump and a visible disconnect after the first podcast dropped. With this situation lingering, cohesion will struggle, and the Lakers’ chemistry could face another unnecessary challenge.

Now, looking back at what Bron’s agent said. “If I was the Lakers, I’d probably be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. ” If you’re building around Luka, you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild…you can withhold and give up less, but this comes with a more unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved.”

It’s important to understand here that AR turned down a $89.2 million, four-year deal last year. He bet on himself, probably hoping for a higher market value moving ahead in the league. And now, he has a $14.8 million player option on the table before him.

So maybe Rich Paul addressed the elephant in the room regarding how the Lakers can realistically upgrade the roster. Reaves is due for a massive payday after two outstanding seasons of production and growth. Thus, Paul suggested that Los Angeles could explore moving him this season.

Should the Lakers trade Austin Reaves?

Rich Paul’s logic is clear: A potential deal could return a meaningful defensive upgrade while reshaping the team’s long-term balance. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves remains a fan favorite. However, this sentiment won’t solve LA’s imbalance. They have too many offense-first creators and too little defense.

At the same time, Luka Doncic’s rise as an elite offensive engine heightens the need for stoppers around him. A max-level AR deal would double down on offense. With LeBron aging defensively, Paul’s logic follows. Flip Reaves. Add a defensive anchor. Reset roster balance.

However, Jeanie Buss isn’t a fan of the idea of trading the 27-year-old guard. He is a huge asset and a valuable homegrown talent for the Lakers’ governor. And according to insider Sam Amick, Buss is the “captain of the Austin Reaves fan club, and Rob Pelinka is a huge fan as well.” Therefore, do not expect LA to trade AR any time soon.

Sure, Jaren Jackson Jr. would be an explosive talent for the LA Lakers. But the franchise isn’t ready to part ways with their star boy, Austin Reaves. If you remember, many experts also believe that AR, along with Doncic, would play a central role for the Lakers’ future. Therefore, Rich Paul’s suggestion seemingly fell flat, only triggering negative sentiment.