Austin Reaves Makes Expectations Clear to LeBron James as Injury Return Date Confirmed

Austin Reaves, the 26-year-old LA Lakers star who has been on a tear to open the season, averaging almost double his career average, has made one thing obvious. Once LeBron James comes back, the Lakers still expect LeBron wine glass, genius brain, and all. Let’s break down what Reaves actually said; where LeBron’s body is at, and what this return really means for Reaves and a 10-4 Lakers team that’s somehow thriving without its 40-year-old cheat code.

LeBron hasn’t played a single minute in the 2025-26 season after sciatic nerve irritation on his right side flared up. So, sciatica isn’t the kind of thing you “tough out” at 40. It’s nerve pain that shoots from the lower back down the leg and can wreck explosiveness if you rush it. But when you are a Laker, and above all, LeBron, the expectation is there, and Reaves laid the same before he suits up.

“What exactly he can do to, help the team be successful. Obviously it’s LeBron and uh just his presence and his ability is going to, you know, lift the team, but he’s a winner at the end of the day and uh you know, he’s won his whole career and uh I expect him to do nothing but come in and be one of the best players,” the Lakers number 15 said.

That’s a teammate sending a message in two directions:

To LeBron: We still see you as that guy.

To everyone else: Don’t get comfortable. The King is coming back and the bar is going up, not down

But even before the final green signal for the number 23 to return to LA, it got weird. LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, was officially assigned to the South Bay Lakers. While the main squad went on a road trip, LeBron stayed back in El Segundo and used the G League group as his personal lab.

Multiple practices. Live scrimmages. Controlled contact. That’s where he logged his first 5-on-5 of the season, around a dozen live possessions at full speed. By all accounts, he passed every test. Reporters were told he “looked great and felt great,” moved well, and showed no obvious limitations from the sciatic issue. Redick backed it up, saying LeBron was “moving well” and ticking off the final benchmarks the medical staff needed.

That’s the clearest sign yet. Once you’re back in full practice with the main group, you’re not “weeks away” anymore. You’re circling a specific game. Right now, that game is Nov. 18 vs. the Utah Jazz at home, with Nov. 25 vs. the Clippers as the backup plan if they want one more week of ramp-up.

What LeBron James changes for this version of the LA Lakers

The scary part for the rest of the West? The Lakers have already built a functional identity without LeBron.

Reaves is handling secondary playmaking and hunting mismatches.



The bigs are eating off their gravity.



Young guys (including Bronny) have had real reps instead of garbage time.



They’ve basically spent a month learning how to win without their safety net. Now you plug LeBron back into that. He instantly:

Lowers everyone’s difficulty setting easier shots, simpler reads.



stabilizes games when things get chaotic.



adds another late-clock problem-solver.



raises the IQ floor on both ends.



Imago Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

From a rotations standpoint, Redick can get creative:

Stagger LeBron and Luka so one elite playmaker is always on the floor.



Let Reaves slide into more of a hunter/closer role instead of carrying full-time table-setting duties.



Use LeBron to organize second-unit lineups that have been a little wild at times.



There will be an adjustment period, sure. Timing, spacing, rhythm, all of that needs reps. But this isn’t some rusty vet trying to remember how to play. This is a guy who’s been obsessively watching his own team from the outside and lining up exactly where he fits.

Austin Reaves didn’t tiptoe around it. He didn’t give the usual “we just want him healthy and whatever he gives us is a bonus” line. He said, in so many words, we expect LeBron James to walk back in, at 40, after a nerve injury, and immediately look like one of the best players on the court. And honestly? That’s probably exactly how LeBron wants it.

Yes, the Lakers survived without him. They might even have grown because of it. But their ceiling still lives wherever LeBron’s body lets him go. Now the sciatica is quiet, the G League tune-up is done, the practice restriction is gone, and the wine-fueled film sessions are about to move back onto the Crypto.com Arena floor.

The countdown isn’t just about when LeBron plays again. It’s about how fast he can turn a good start into something the rest of the West actually fears.