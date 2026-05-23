Austin Reaves Makes Feelings Clear on LeBron James’ Return Amid Questions About His Lakers Future

After turning down a four-year, $89 million extension from the Lakers last year, his future with the Purple and Gold is still up in the air. At the same time, the man he played alongside for two seasons is also weighing whether Los Angeles is still the right place for the final chapter of the greatest career the sport has ever seen. However, when TMZ Sports ran into him on Thursday, Austin Reaves appeared to have answered both questions at once.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

TMZ Sports ran into Reaves at the airport, and in an exclusive exchange, the answer to his future came without hesitation. He said he wants to remain a Los Angeles Laker next season, and went further to say that he wants to “run it back” with LeBron James.

ADVERTISEMENT

They further asked Reaves who they should go after, to which he added, “I don’t know. I don’t get into all that. I’ve got to sign first.”

His words carried significant weight given the context surrounding both players’ futures simultaneously. James is an unrestricted free agent with no public commitment to returning to Los Angeles. The 27-year-old, who is widely expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency, just made his preference for both outcomes clear in the same breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers have been preparing for Reaves’ free agency for months. General manager Rob Pelinka is reportedly comfortable with Reaves as a long-term co-star alongside Luka Doncic, and the organization has no fear of losing him to a rival. Reaves, on the other hand, is coming off a career-best season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 36% from three in 51 appearances, a campaign that elevated him from complementary star to legitimate All-Star candidate and reset his market value entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number circulating in league circles is $40 million annually, per Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets identified as the only teams with the cap space to present an offer the Lakers would be forced to match or lose him. The Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks also have known interest, per the same Athletic report, though both would need to make significant roster moves to generate the necessary space. Reaves’ TMZ comments suggested that matching is the outcome he wants, provided his running mate from the past two seasons is still in the building.

The LeBron dimension of Reaves’ statement is the part that will generate the most conversation. James has made no public commitment to return to the Lakers, and multiple reports have suggested the Cavaliers and Warriors as among the leading alternatives, with insider Brandon Robinson confirming “mutual interest” between King James and Cleveland specifically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Oklahoma Sooners star endorsing a LeBron return publicly to TMZ is not neutral positioning. It is a player using his market leverage to communicate a preference, and it lands at a moment when the four-time MVP is in the middle of weighing exactly the kind of factors that a favourite teammate publicly saying “I want you back” is designed to influence.

“Run It Back”: What Reaves’ Statement Means for the Lakers’ Offseason

The timing of Reaves’ comments is not accidental. Doncic has separately been identified as wanting Reaves back, and all signs within the organisation point to mutual interest from every relevant party in keeping the core intact. A starting five of the Slovenian, Reaves, and three complementary pieces is the franchise’s stated vision for its next championship window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, to the fans, the question is whether LeBron James is the third star in that picture or the man who just closed the most remarkable individual chapter in his career in a Lakers uniform. Reaves, for one, is voting for the former. The Lakers plan to offer Reaves a five-year, $241 million maximum contract, meaning that the financial commitment from the organisation’s side is clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

And what remains unclear is whether the Kid from Akron will be in uniform on opening night to receive the “run it back” that his teammate is publicly requesting.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Reaves has made his feelings known. Now it is LeBron’s turn.