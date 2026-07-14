Austin Reaves Makes Multi-Million Sacrifice as $185 Million Lakers Extension Takes New Turn

Even though Austin Reaves was an unrestricted free agent, his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers never wavered. Three weeks ago, reports confirmed AR would sign the $185 million extension as the Purple and Gold avoided an approach from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the 28-year-old has made a sacrifice to help his team.

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“Update on Austin Reaves’ contract with the Lakers: Final terms are four years, $180 million, with a player option in 2029–30, league sources tell me,” Analyst Jovan Buha tweeted. “Reaves agreed to a lower amount than the previously reported $185 million to help give Los Angeles more future flexibility.”

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Speaking to the media about the apparent pay cut, Austin Reaves reinforced his desire to remain with the Lakers. “I just think it’s the organization, the coaching staff, obviously my relationship with the guys on the team last year and then Luka. He’s one of my best friends on this planet. I talk to him almost every single day. He sends me videos of his golf swing and asks me what he can do to get better, and I tell him I’m not a coach.”

Previously, AR declined his $14.9 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. Then he showcased his talent and had a career year with 23.2 points during the season. Reaves took on the mantle of the second option on the team behind Luka Doncic. So, the extension from the Lakers was never in doubt.

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The Arkansas native was on a golf course when the extension news broke and hit the ground expressing his positive reaction.

In fact, now the new contract value is closer to a four-year, $177.4 million deal that other teams could have offered. The $5 million provides the Lakers financial flexibility to sign more free agents this summer.

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Once again, the Lakers wasted no time, and on Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the new signing of Ziaire Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal.

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Before bringing in the former Nets star, the Purple and Gold’s spending spree was over $250 million. Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton were brought in for a complete overhaul.

Charania also reported that “LA continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward.”

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Clearly, the Lakers had a plan in place, and AR’s $5 million pay cut is part of it.

Austin Reaves on LeBron James exit

When AR rose to the occasion, James had to accept the role of the team’s third option. For the first time in his career, the 22x All-Star had a reduced role. It was LeBron who saw Reaves’ potential through his college highlights. In fact, Bron was always the biggest advocate, and now the former teammates will be rivals.

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“I don’t know if I’ve honestly processed it yet,” Austin Reaves said to the media. “I mean, I kind of was thinking about it last night when I got here. You know, starting the season without him being on the team is gonna be different for me. That’s kind of all I’ve ever known is him being around, joking around like he’s 15. But that’s his decision. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him, and, yeah, this place can also.”

After going undrafted in 2021, AR became the longest-tenured teammate last season. After five seasons, the duo won’t be playing together, but Austin Reaves has taken the role of the leader.