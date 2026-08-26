Austin Reaves Makes Out-of-Pocket Comment About Luka Doncic as Viral Moment From Slovenia Trip Surfaces

Luka Dončić, the point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, flew 16 out of his 17 teammates, except forward Cameron Carr, in a private jet to his native country this summer. One slide from the trip has suddenly become the focus of attention for an unusual reason.

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Luka posted an Instagram carousel comprising 20 slides titled “Teamship. 🇸🇮🤝,” showcasing the bonding trip that included activities like golfing, kayaking, and fishing at Lake Bled in Slovenia. The second slide featured a reflex challenge video in which an announcer called “hip, knees, head, feet,” then shouted “hoop,” and Luka picked up the ball first.

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Austin Reaves, Lakers’ point guard, spotted the video and immediately commented on it. “2nd slide is AI 🤦🏻‍♂️,” said Reaves in the comments section of Dončić’s post.

The comment appears to be an ironic remark made by Reaves about how easily and seemingly effortlessly Dončić won the reflex test. It goes well with the good chemistry that has formed since Dončić was traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.

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For weeks, Reaves had been eagerly awaiting the trip, and his earlier comments had a competitive undertone, mirroring his online jab about the video.

“I’m going to feel great. I’m gonna kick his as- in golf. That’ll be a lot of fun. But it’ll just be good to get around everybody. We got a fairly new team, a lot of new guys, so it’ll just be good to be around them, get to know one another off the court, and just build that chemistry there,” Reaves said.

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These comments were made before the trip, and the change in the squad roster is why bonding was so essential for the LA squad this offseason. The team lost forward LeBron James, forward Rui Hachimura, and guard Marcus Smart and signed Kessler, guard Quinten Grimes, and guard Collin Sexton, among others.

While the golfing and laughing were the primary focus during the trip, there was one very personal part. Dončić postponed the team’s departure from Monday by taking his teammates to the Ljubljana Maternity Hospital and its pediatric facility.

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Reaves made an observation about the trip that made it clear to him who the real focus of attention was.

“They love Luka more, as they should. Luka’s a hero.”

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The remark indicates how dominant Dončić is in his native land. The visit to the clinic provided yet another experience for the roster, which went beyond their golf games and kayaking.

The significance of this bonding tour comes when much is expected. James’ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers leaves the leadership mantle open for Dončić, who posted 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, thereby winning his second scoring title last season.

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Most importantly, Reaves will be the beneficiary of this development. He was usually the third offensive choice since Dončić came on board, but with the exit of James, who last season scored 20.9 points in 15.3 attempts, Reaves can look forward to a much more substantial role.

The Slovenia training camp might not be what ensures success from the outset of the games, but it helped build early chemistry among the new players. Reaves and Dončić were just reaffirming an already existing connection that seemed to be the core of next year’s Lakers squad.