Austin Reaves Makes Unexpected Recovery as Lakers Receive Huge Boost for Game 3 vs Rockets

Last we heard, Austin Reaves was “further along” than Luka Doncic in the rehab process and could feature late in Round 1. But before Game 3, the Los Angeles Lakers star received a significant update, which could further boost the Purple and Gold’s chances.

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“The Lakers list Austin Reaves as questionable tomorrow versus the Rockets. So he has been upgraded to questionable,” Trevor Lane gleefully stated on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “He’s been dealing with a left oblique muscle strain. The Lakers did have practice today, but I am shocked that he’s already been upgraded to questionable. Now, of course, this does not mean that Austin is going to play. Questionable does not mean that he is officially back, but this is a huge step forward in terms of the progression, and the return to play to now be considered questionable to participate in tomorrow’s Game 3.”

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Reaves was expected to be out for four weeks, but now he is back in just the third week. The previous update from ESPN’s Shams Charania stated that the Lakers were “not expecting” Doncic to return in Round 1. Two days ago, AR had started 1-on-1 on-court work. But needed to build more fitness with 3-on-3 and 5-on-5, and was targeting a return late in Round 1 or early in Round 2 if LA advances. On Monday, Austin Reaves, alongside Doncic, underwent training with minimal physical load. They did a light on-court session, working through non-contact shooting drills, such as free throws. Both suffered Grade 2 strains: Luka Doncic (hamstring) and AR (oblique).

The duo hasn’t played a single game since April 2. Before getting sidelined, Austin Reaves pushed through the oblique issue in the second half of the Thunder game and kept playing. He played until the final whistle, and that’s why the Grade 2 strain was a shocker. The 27-year-old averaged a career-best 23.3 points during the regular season, shooting 49% from the field (36% from 3), with 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. While there is optimism about his return, Luka Doncic will most certainly miss the Rockets series.

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Imago Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) look on from the bench in the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Even his trip to Spain for treatment briefly raised hope, but the Lakers now view his hamstring strain as too unpredictable. Without Reaves and Doncic, L.A. finished the regular season 3-2 and finished as the No. 4 seed. He may be back soon, but backup forward Jake LaRavia is now dealing with a “very low grade, minor” right ankle sprain suffered in Game 2. Fortunately. Redick declared that the MRI on LaRavia’s ankle came back clean and thus he was not listed on the injury report for Game 3.

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Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets would be biting their nails as a Kevin Durant development goes sideways. The 2x Finals MVP is questionable for tomorrow’s game with a left ankle sprain. This further boosts the Lakers’ chances to go 3-0 up in the series.

Where can a returning Austin Reaves fit into the lineup?

Before his injury, he was the second star on the squad as he pushed LeBron James to the third spot. But during the final stretch, King James was back as the #1 option and will remain so until AR and Doncic are 100% ready to start. Hachimura, Ayton, Smart, and Kennard picked up the slack as the Lakers comfortably sit with a 2-0 lead. While the advantage exists, there is still a lot to be desired. That’s where Austin Reaves can plug that hole.

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When AR plays, he would most certainly be on a minutes restriction. He will most probably step in during the non-LeBron minutes to steady that ship, not just a shot maker but as a facilitator as well. Without LeBron James, the Lakers have a minus 8.9 per 100 possessions. Smart and Kennard have done a decent job so far, but AR provides an outlet with far better results. Plus, Austin is a guy who can get to the bucket and score.

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In Game 2, the bench only scored 6 points as Vanderbilt, LaRavia, Hayes, and Bronny combined for 1-8 shots from the field. That’s why the overall addition of Austin Reaves remains positive.