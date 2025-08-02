Austin Reaves Receives Crucial Advice to Save His Lakers Career as 20-YO Replacement Emerges

When you have a career-high scoring year, one would assume the contractual situation won’t be complicated. But in Austin Reaves’ situation, it is entirely opposite. The 27-year-old declined a four-year, $89.2 million extension, and sources predict the Lakers won’t get his signature to his $14.8 million player option for 2026–27. Yet, AR has always said he wants to finish his career only draped in Purple and Gold. But for that, he will need to make some adjustments. Or, unfortunately, his future might be in danger.

Let’s not forget that the GM, Rob Pelinka, has complete confidence in his Big3. “The level of confidence in Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic is at an all-time high still, so no change about how we feel about those three guys.” However, the reality of the three playing together is concerning. Across 870 possessions with Doncic, James, and Reaves sharing the court, the Lakers ranked in the 14th percentile in defensive rating. With Luka already back to his ‘slim’ version, the onus now is on AR to step up.

When a Lakers fan asked how Austin Reaves can build on his career-high scoring, the Host of Hoops Tonight did not stutter with his analysis.” And it’s a couple of things. One physicality– Austin pretty generally, especially against teams that can switch, struggles to deal with big, physical perimeter defenders. So, like putting on a little bit more muscle and just getting a little bit better at shedding physical ball pressure, I think will go a long way towards helping him. And then the second pieces is his inconsistent jump shooting.”

The Sooners alum’s streaky shooting also does him no favors. After the Luka trade, AR averaged 21 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting effectively 40.2% from beyond the arc, as per StatsMuse. But during the playoffs, that changed completely. The 27-year-old ended up just 31.9% for the five-game series. Another glaring point during that series was his inability to defy the pressure from the Wolves players. That resulted in his poor shooting percentage.

“Like he is just very streaky, especially from the three-point line and especially in catch and shoot situations, and that is a thing that limits his off-ball utility, especially in the context of playing alongside a guy like Luka Doncic.” Jason Timpf did not mince his words while answering the fan question about AR. “I want to see Austin improve just generally as a jump shooter from the three-point line, and then again, that strengthened physicality so that he can deal with the ball pressure better than he has been.”

So, yes, Austin Reaves did have a career-high scoring, but a lot needs improvement. Let’s not forget that many reports suggested that the Lakers will be willing to part ways with AR if they find someone suitable.

Austin Reaves to Spurs, as the Lakers eye ROTY

With already questions over his future and if he will pen a future deal, Pelinka might value trading the superstar. With already rumors about the 27-year-old leaving for Jazz, a mock trade that helps the Lakers better has emerged. Trading Austin Reaves with others to the Spurs. Now, before you think San Antonio will give up Victor Wembanyama, then wait. It’s not the 2024 ROTY, but the 2025 ROTY, that will help the Purple and Gold on their defensive end.

First, as per the mock trade, the Lakers get Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, a first-round pick, and, most importantly, Stephon Castle. Spurs will benefit not only with Austin Reaves but also, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Maxi Kleber. AR can thrive with Wemby and De’Aaron Fox; thus, the Spurs add another potent attacker to their roster. Meanwhile, the addition of Castle may not start, but he can learn under the tutelage of Marcus Smart. Previously, the 20-year-old’s teammates praised his two-way ability on the court.

“There are definitely All-Defensive awards in his future,” Spurs forward Harrison Barnes said about Stephon Castle. Similarly, the 2025 ROTY also sees himself as a better defender. “It’s about allowing it to keep rising, based off the impact I make defensively. I feel like that’s my strong suit. So I’m just trying to hold my own on that end. I feel like that kind of sets the tone for whatever kind of night I’m going to have.” So far, it’s all mock. But never count out Pelinka and his magic wand. If a guy can bring Luka Doncic, no other player is probably impossible.