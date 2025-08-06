Austin Reaves Receives Luka Doncic Ultimatum as Rob Pelinka’s $215M Decision Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are tilting towards the future. Securing Luka Doncic for his prime years begins the era of a new star. Amidst those celebrations, LeBron James’ complicated future still looms over the franchise. But aside from the Akron Hammer, the Lakers have another crucial decision to make. Can Austin Reaves be the counterpart besides The Don?

His tale with the Lakers is crafted in dreams. Reaves was undrafted, but has developed into a scorching scorer with the Lakers. He wants to spend his career in LA. Several reports suggest Reaves will decline his player option next season in hopes of landing this long-term deal with the Purple and Gold.

Currently, he makes nearly $14 million per season. Austin Reaves is also a fan favorite, unafraid of the big LA lights. Hence, after a breakout season, one executive believes Reaves is set for a hefty increment when he enters free agency next summer.

“I think he will get $30 [million] plus,” the executive told ESPN.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves has commanded that price. He’s a fearless hooper and a fierce competitor at heart. JJ Redick loves that about him. But when it comes to a payday, the Lakers can’t rely only on sentiments. There needs to be some justification to whatever money they can offer to Reaves. Hence, what awaits him is one of the most important seasons of his career.

“This is a big season for him. He’d better bring it in the playoffs, because he’s got to be good enough [to pair with Doncic],” another executive commented.

Reaves struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round series last year. His shooting averages dipped. To be solidified as a future backcourt partner to Luka Doncic, Reaves will need to earn his stripes this season. It could decide his NBA future. But is his best fit with the Lakers? That depends upon ambition.

Money or loyalty? A choice to make for Austin Reaves

It isn’t a news flash that the Lakers want Austin Reaves to remain on their team. Redick admires his competitive edge. Furthermore, he and Luka Doncic have shown flashes of being a dynamic duo. But ultimately, it comes down to how the Lakers can compete with other organizations. Reaves is going to be a hot commodity with many offers to choose from.

With the way the financials are, if LeBron James leaves next season, the Lakers might be able to offer a great deal for their shooting guard. But in an event he stays, it brings over more complications. According to Matt Barnes, Austin Reaves will fetch a massive contract, but his best bet won’t be the Lakers.

“So, he’s going to get, I feel like he can get a lot of money somewhere else that probably may not be on a winning type team, but he can get north, I think, of 160-180,” Barnes said on the Big Shot Bob podcast.

The former Laker encouraged Reaves to get his bag. Likewise, a non-competitive team will have better cap space to offer to Reaves in comparison to the Lakers. That’s where his internal battle begins. Reaves is married to the idea of building a championship culture with the Lakers. He has already said he wishes to spend his entire career with the franchise.

In order to do so, he will have to sacrifice, although Reaves will be the number two behind Luka Doncic. Is that too much to ask for when other teams will offer a greater contract? It depends on how Reaves feels about LA after this season. What do you think happens? Let us know your views in the comments below.