Austin Reaves Reportedly Made Decision on $240 Million Lakers Future, Per Insider

From an undrafted prospect labeled “unathletic,” Austin Reaves’ journey is remarkable. He secured a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, but it was the mid-season injuries to LeBron James and Luka Doncic that fully unleashed his potential as a primary creator. Now, even with Doncic back and the team stabilizing, the intense speculation surrounding Reaves’ future and whether the Lakers can afford to keep their surging star has become the team’s most pressing storyline.

According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Austin Reaves’ future seems firmly tied to Los Angeles, for now. Stein reported on the All-NBA podcast that, “there is no sense at this point that Austin Reaves is looking anywhere else,” suggesting that the 26-year-old guard genuinely wants to remain with the Lakers.

Stein provided a deeper dive into what Reaves’ trajectory might mean for both his future and the Lakers’. When host Adam Mares noted that Reaves’ current play might elevate him into a potential “running-mate” of Luka, Stein agreed. But he emphasized that the Lakers’ roster construction remains dynamic.

“You need more around Luka Doncic for the Lakers to be a true contender going forward,” Stein explained. His reference was towards the Lakers’ off-season acquisitions.“They were able to get DeAndre Ayton at a very good price… Jake LaRavia at a very good price… Marcus Smart on the buyout market. But those are just small, around-the-edges type moves.” In essence, Stein acknowledged that Los Angeles has added useful pieces, but can they afford to keep Reaves long term?

His current contract is at $13.9 million this season with a $14.9 million player option for next year. This was one of the biggest bargains in the NBA. But that value could upgrade down the line. If Los Angeles acts early, they could lock him into a five-year, $108 million extension. Wait too long, however, and Reaves’ rising arc might push his market value beyond $180 million, at $240.7 million to be precise.

The question now, Stein said, is whether Reaves will look to move beyond the Lakers or become a complementary piece for Luka? “Can Austin Reaves be the right backcourt partner for Luka Doncic?” he asked. “He’s already shown us early this season, he looks great next to Luka, he looks great without Luka. You see the two of them getting along so well. There truly is already a friendship blossoming there.”

Stein ultimately concluded, “If we had Austin Reaves on this show and got candid answers from him about his future, I think he would say that he wants it to be in Lakerland.” With that, he effectively shut down speculation of any near-term trade interest.

Over his last five games, Reaves has averaged 33.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.4 rebounds. It was a spectacle when he showcased a stunning 50-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on October 26. Even though his contract may see a rise in worth, will Austin Reaves be able to make an All-Star player? Well, Charles Barkley does not think so.

Charles Barkley questions Austin Reaves’ consistency

Charles Barkley isn’t convinced whether Reaves could be a number-one guy. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, the Hall of Famer offered his unfiltered opinion. “No, because they’re going to make adjustments,” Barkley said. “Teams are going to start making adjustments. So his 40 is going to come down to 25 or more, ’cause I don’t think he’s that type of guy who’s going to get 40 a night. But right now, he’s got like the triple yellow caution, like he can shoot anytime he wants to.”

Barkley went on to remind fans that consistent 40-point nights are rare: “No one’s ever done it. I mean, no one has averaged 40 points a game in the NBA other than probably Wilt Chamberlain back in the day.”

Reaves’ recent play, including an explosive 50-point performance and a five-game stretch averaging 33.2 points, has made his contract a looming issue. While insiders like Marc Stein believe he wants to stay in “Lakerland,” Charles Barkley remains skeptical. The Hall of Famer argues Reaves’ current scoring is unsustainable, suggesting defensive adjustments will cool the streak now that Doncic is back. The window for Reaves to dominate may be closing, but his spectacular run has permanently solidified his position as a core piece for the Lakers.