The Lakers have good news and bad news. Austin Reaves is set to return this week. At the same time, his return will put an end to the Lakers’ exploration. AR’s absence gave the Lakers an unexpected opportunity to discover another option in their rotation. Cameron Carr, who had barely featured during his first few weeks of the season, suddenly found himself getting meaningful minutes alongside Luka Doncic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But with Reaves nearing a return, JJ Redick faces a different challenge: finding a way to keep the 22-year-old rookie developing without compromising the Lakers’ established rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to look for opportunities to give Cam rotation minutes with Austin out,” Redick said, addressing Carr’s situation during his postgame press conference. He explained why the Lakers cannot simply rely on limited NBA appearances to develop a young player.

“I don’t know that he’s earned anything, because he missed all of preseason. But when you’re on a good team, you have to value the G League and what that is… It’s hard to get reps as a young player; it just is. We’ve got to get him minutes where he can play through mistakes. He’s a rookie; it’s not going to be perfect. You have to allow him to play through some stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It matters because…

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92JDSH6 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Austin Reaves has missed five consecutive games with a bruised left heel. But his recovery has progressed. Redick said the Lakers were optimistic about having him back for their November 27 meeting with the San Antonio Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Carr has made the most of the opening.

Before Reaves went down, the rookie had accumulated roughly 10 minutes across his early appearances. Over the five-game stretch without the starting guard (Carr played 3 games), however, he logged around 24 minutes, averaging 8 per appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest contribution came against Utah, where he scored a career-high nine points on 3-of-6 shooting in 10 minutes during the Lakers’ 109–94 win.

That performance followed another encouraging outing against the Sacramento Kings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr scored five points in 12 minutes during the 106–104 victory. 5 and 9 seem like scores that don’t really need any attention. But those numbers mattered to the Lakers.

It even drew praise from Luka Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Slovenian star appreciated the rookie’s confidence and energy, saying, “He was really good. He’s not afraid out there; his energy is really good… And I think he’s an amazing player. So you should expect more minutes like this. And we’re going to need this from him.”

Carr’s early-season journey has not been straightforward.

The Lakers selected him 24th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft after acquiring his rights from the New York Knicks. He arrived in Los Angeles with an intriguing profile: a 6-foot-5 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final college season at Baylor offered a glimpse of that potential.

Carr averaged 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, while shooting 37.4% from the three-point range. However, a right oblique injury limited him to the first two preseason games and kept him out of the final three, delaying his introduction to the rotation.

The Lakers have already started using their G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, to give Carr opportunities he cannot consistently find in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr has also acknowledged how difficult the physical adjustment can be, admitting that NBA players are “really, really good at basketball” and that getting accustomed to the contact takes time.

That makes the decision more complicated than simply rewarding Carr with minutes.

The Lakers have established options in their backcourt and on the wing, including Austin Reaves, Doncic, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Matisse Thybulle. Once Reaves returns, Carr is unlikely to retain the same opportunities he enjoyed during the injury absence.

Redick, therefore, has to balance two different priorities. Los Angeles is competing at the top of the Western Conference, and its rotation cannot become a development experiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Carr needs meaningful game experience to translate his physical tools into reliable NBA production.