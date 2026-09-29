Austin Reaves Reveals the “Hardest Part” of Playing With Luka Doncic Ahead of New Lakers Season

When Austin Reaves dropped by ESPN’s Mason and Ireland Show during Lakers Media Day, he had a few grievances to air about the new franchise cornerstone. Now the main co-star of the Los Angeles Lakers core, the guard reflected on his growing backcourt partnership with superstar Luka Doncic. You’d think that as the franchise turns the page following LeBron James’ offseason departure in free agency, Reaves and Doncic would be learning to work with each other. But there might be some hilarious miscommunication at play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

AR opened up about the court-level dynamics of playing alongside the Slovenian phenom, highlighting both the scoring opportunities created by Doncic’s presence and the unexpected communication challenges that arise in the heat of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the best part is the attention he’s going to have every single night. You know it is tough to guard Luka with five people, so I’m likely going to be over here just hanging out, and when he throws me the ball, I’ll likely be open, so I think that’s the best part,” Reaves said when the hosts asked him how it feels to play alongside Doncic.

Reaves reaffirmed his dedication to fill whatever operational role benefits the offense alongside a primary playmaker.



“Just being able to complement him in whatever he needs. Whether it’s catch-and-shoot or being the primary ball handler in a couple of possessions, I do whatever I can to make his life easier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While that’s the obvious upside of being Doncic’s teammate, when pressed on the biggest challenge about sharing the floor with the polyglot superstar, AR delivered a lighthearted revelation regarding mid-game communication.

“And I think the hardest part is to understand his English on the court. He gets to talking fast. Speaking in Slovenian and Serbian. He speaks four languages. Sometimes I’m looking at him, and I’m like, ‘English. Talk to me in English; I need English,” Reaves revealed, which left the hosts amused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the on-court banter, Reaves’ comments highlight his own expanding leadership role within the organization. Following LeBron James’ departure to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers’ leadership hierarchy has shifted cleanly toward Doncic and Reaves as the team’s primary anchors.

AR is entering the 2026–27 campaign after a career-best 2025–26 season, where he posted averages of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field across 57 regular-season and playoff games.



His steady development has drawn strong praise from Doncic, who noted during his Media Day press conference that Reaves has taken visible steps forward as a focal point in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I think he improved a lot. I think he just, how do you say, he talks more to a lot of people. Obviously, the new players, they’re going to look up to him and ask him things. So, I think he took a big step forward,” Doncic noted regarding Reaves’ growing influence and there was nothing lost in translation there.

The bond between the two guards was further strengthened over the summer during the offseason trip to Slovenia. The team retreat allowed Lakers players to bond off the hardwood while witnessing the national reverence Doncic commands in his home country.



Addressing his approach to co-leading the squad alongside head coach JJ Redick, Reaves made it clear that his focus remains on personal connection and steady example rather than vocal posturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Doncic is] someone that I’ll be friends with for as long as I live. I respect what he’s done for basketball, how he carries himself,” Reaves shared. “And on court he makes my life easy. Our relationship is in a good spot.”

Addressing how he intends to voice his leadership moving forward, Reaves emphasized a tailor-made approach.



“People lead in different ways. I’m not someone that’s gonna sit out here and scream at people,” Reaves said. “I like to talk to people one-on-one, have real conversations that way. People will never feel like I’m trying to embarrass them in front of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With head coach JJ Redick pencil-in starters Doncic, Reaves, and newly acquired center Walker Kessler, the Lakers enter the 2026–27 season relying heavily on the backcourt chemistry of their duo to keep Los Angeles firmly in Western Conference contention.