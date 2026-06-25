Austin Reaves Says He Was Frustrated During Lakers Negotiation Despite Insider Revealing Franchise’s Excessive Efforts

Season-long rumors finally culminated in the Los Angeles Lakers making the first of many long-term decision of this offseason by locking up Austin Reaves to a historic contract extension. Coming off a breakout season, Reaves’ road to the final agreement was filled with unexpected drama. Despite the franchise pulling out all the stops to make him feel valued, the 28-year-old guard confessed that the unpredictable nature of NBA free agency took a severe toll on his mental health.

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“I didn’t like it,” Reaves admitted about the negotiation process in a candid interview with The Athletic. “It was weird. It just was, I mean, it’s just a lot of ‘What ifs.’ I just like to know where I’m going to be.”

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AR became one of those rare breeds of undrafted free agents who become franchise pillars while playing alongside Luka Doncic. He was committed to staying with the Lakers, a franchise he grew up watching since the Kobe Bryant era. But all the speculation surround his contract caused him anxiety on whether he’d stay or go to another team.

The uncertainty finally ended on a Tuesday afternoon while Reaves was on an offseason getaway in Batesville, Arkansas. Whe he heard that Los Angeles had officially upgraded his contract with a massive four-year, $185 million maximum contract offer, the guard was completely overcome with emotion. He immediately sprawled out on a patch of grass out of pure happiness and profound relief.

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His girlfriend, Jenna Barber shared that exact on her Instagram. We now have the exact thought that went with that image.

“I mean, it was a breath of fresh air because I hadn’t stopped thinking about where I was going to be. And it’s just like a sigh of relief,” Reaves later explained in a phone interview. “I mean, regardless of whatever played out, I’m obviously grateful and in a good position to take care of the people I love. My heart’s been in L.A. Every morning I wake up, I’m just like, ‘I hope we can get this done today.’ And even if I was frustrated through the process when we (weren’t) getting the numbers we wanted, the next morning I woke up, it was still the same thing: ‘Hopefully we can get this done today.’”

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Reaves has also become the moodmaker of the LA locker room because of his banter with Luka Doncic, genuine excitement playing with LeBron James, and how he hypes Bronny. So this wasn’t just a display of raw vulnerability from him. It underscored reports of a supposedly over-the-top recruitment strategy orchestrated by the Lakers behind closed doors.

Personalized pillows cushioned Austin Reaves’ anxiety

It’s not hard to see why Austin Reaves was internally battling the stress of the negotiation. Right after his contract was finalized, league insider Brett Siegel revealed that the Lakers’ front office pulled out all stops during their formal meetings on an extension that seemed to match his offcourt personality.

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Citing reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Siegel said that immediately following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, Lakers ownership greeted Reaves with a personalized atmosphere designed entirely around his specific tastes. The franchise not only serenaded the guard by playing his favorite country music in the background, but they even went as far as providing customized, AR-initialed pillows to emphasize his status as a foundational pillar of the organization.

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As great as it is that the Lakers showed their appreciation for Reaves by matching his vibe, LakeShow is tickled by the image of country music and custom pillows cementing a nine-figure deal. It was somehow the ideal courtship of Hillbilly Kobe.

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Last season, Reaves subbed out any lingering doubts about his ceiling by turning in an elite campaign, averaging a career-best 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game despite major absences with calf strain and a Grade II oblique injury. His production and the Lakers’ comical efforts translated into the maximum contract extension that analysts claimed was AR15’s worth. And it also cemented the highest deal ever awarded to an undrafted player in NBA history.

The finalized figures represented a significant victory for Reaves’ camp, particularly after the guard had previously maintained a team-first public stance. Even though retired analysts would’ve preferred he go elsewhere and get his max worth, Reaves repeatedly said his primary goal was simply to stay with his favorite team regardless of the financial aspects.

Now officially paired alongside Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future, Reaves can comfortably leave the frustration of the negotiation table behind him as he chases a championship in the city his heart never wanted to leave.

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Meanwhile, LakeShow is wondering if this is the effort they put in to keep Reaves, and since they reportedly want LeBron James too, they can’t wait to find out if Bron gets customized coffee mugs or something.