Austin Reaves’ 38 Points Prove Shaquille O’Neal’s Claims Wrong After Explosive Game vs Mavs

The Lakers hosted the Mavericks with Anthony Davis back in the lineup tonight. It was AD’s first game in LA since the trade that rocked both teams. After a month away, Davis and Doncic’s revenge on their respective former teams was the storyline. Austin Reaves was the plot twist.

Austin Reaves led the night with 38 points, edging out Luka Doncic’s 35. He even came close to PJ Washington’s nine boards with eight of his own. Nineteen of his points came in the second half. While the Lakers’ shooting struggles were in focus, Reaves was a sharp 12-of-15 and 6-of-8 from deep. That should silence those who claimed he needed a trade instead of a reduced role. Shaq?

A day before LeBron James’ season debut, Shaquille O’Neal said, “He can play, but when the big man comes back, everything shifts back.” If that didn’t sink in, he repeated in what the 52-year-old thinks is how regular folks talk. “I’ma put it in street terms. While the O.G. in jail, you’re running s—. But as soon as he comes back home, you understand what I’m saying?”

If that wasn’t enough, Shaq was pitying the 27-year-old. Literally said, “I kinda feel for Austin ’cause he looks good. He’s playing good. But when LeBron — when they have their full team come back, he’s gonna be reverted to standing in the corner, taking last-second threes.” Last-second threes?

While Bron hit the decisive game-winning three with two minutes on the clock tonight that gave the Lakers a 129-119 win, it was Austin Reaves who ruled throughout the game.

Shaq was simply not on air to take back his words or say something like, ‘I have G-14 classification, I criticize players to motivate them,’ [not verbatim]. Reaves was good before the Shaq-brand of motivation. And he’s on track to prove critics wrong.

From overlooked role player to Luka’s perfect running mate, Austin Reaves has caught NBA legends’ eyes, if not Shaq’s

When LeBron James was on the court, Austin Reaves established decent chemistry with him. They have some of the most viral alley-oops and no-look lobs on the court. It wasn’t much, because James’ dynamic with Anthony Davis took precedence after the 2020 championship. Then Luka Doncic abruptly arrived in LA, and everyone was worried about Austin’s role.

There was more emphasis on the Bron-Luka duo than the dynamic he had established with AR.

The offseason was a different matter. Luka and Austin are similar in style, though Doncic is statistically superior. Both had defensive flaws that could weaken their backcourts. Doncic went and recruited Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, hoping to fix that, which made analysts question if there was cap space for AR.

Together with Doncic, they’ve got the highest offensive rating in the league with 124.6. He’s surpassed two Lakers icons, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal, in all-time Lakers games with 30+ PTS on 80% + TS. Given his trajectory, analysts predict any of the teams with cap space in 2026 will offer Reaves a max deal if the Lakers don’t prioritize investing in the Luka-Austin duo.

His petty, childish demeanor with Doncic seems to be more motivation than anything Shaq can say. From random shooting contests to trading jabs, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic have a friendly, competitive chemistry, unlike the intense head-butting the Lakers have seen in the Shaq and Kobe era.

If any was proving how NBA legends are acknowledging Austin Reaves’ upgrade from role player to franchise star, Dirk Nowitzki Facetimed Luka Doncic to say, “Ooh there he is. You weren’t good enough tonight, so we had to take Austin Reaves for the interview sorry my friend.”

Reaves did phone in to the NBA on Prime studio, where the former undrafted player got his flowers from the undrafted OG who became a Miami Heat legend, Udonis Haslem. It just shows that if not Shaq, there are more than a few NBA legends who acknowledge that Austin Reaves is not a benchwarmer.