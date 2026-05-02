Austin Reaves Thrown to Ground by Rockets Star as Fans Call Out “Dirty” Act After Lakers Star’s Injury Scare

One of the worst case scenarios of Austin Reaves’ return played out during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 98-78 route of the Houston Rockets today. The first round series win was marred by an ugly late-game altercation that has left Austin Reaves’ status up in the air. This is only his second game back since suffering a Grade 2 oblique injury towards the end of the regular season. Obviously the fear of him aggravating an injury, needing more rest, or getting hard-fouled was there. Well, it happened. And it’s why the Internet’s ire is on Amen Thompson after a blowout defeat and elimination.

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With 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Lakers holding a comfortable 86-62 lead, the Rockets forward was involved in a sequence that many observers labeled as unnecessarily aggressive. As both players jockeyed for position under the post, Thompson appeared to grab Reaves’ arm and violently yank him to the floor.

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The force of the pull left Reaves grimacing on the hardwood. Worst still, he eventually stood up and hobbled back to the bench with an awkward gait, which commentators noted that his “left arm was hanging a bit.”

The injury scare is particularly devastating given the grueling road Reaves traveled to be available for this postseason. Right after the game, he detailed the immense effort he put into his rehabilitation, stating, “There was days I left my house at 7:30 in the morning and didn’t get home until 7:30 or later at night.”

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Despite that dedication, Reaves was seen walking awkwardly to the bench while clutching his right thigh, where he immediately began icing the area. To make matters worse, Thompson’s physical play didn’t stop with Reaves. In that same sequence, he collided with Luke Kennard, causing the Lakers guard to lose his balance in a move that critics described as a reckless dive toward the knees.

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LakeShow questions Amen Thompson’s unnecessary aggression towards Austin Reaves

Amen Thompson’s aggression during a 20-point deficit was not well-received online, with Lakers fans and neutral observers alike condemning the Rockets’ rookie for what they perceived as a lack of composure in a blowout. One frustrated fan vented, “dirty a– b—- 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ that’s why HOU will only be known for their clubs and not basketball team,” highlighting the reputational damage such plays can cause.

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They also bring in Amen’s twin, Ausar Thompson who had four points today as the Pistons managed to tie the series with the Orlando Magic. “The man who decided to return home earlier than his younger brother,” they said about Amen for his late-game antics.

The frustration extended to the officiating crew, who opted not to assess a flagrant foul on the play, leading another spectator to remark, “So, no fragrant foul for that dirty as play but kicked out LA player for slipping 🤔 NBA refs are a joke. What a dirty team and a refs.” Note: the notorious Scott Foster was announced to the officiating crew of this game, so fans went into this game already blaming the refs for everything.

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While Foster too got some very explicit remarks for this incident, it was the specific nature of Thompson’s consecutive hits on Reaves and Kennard that caused outrage. One viewer pointed out the perceived intent, noting, “Bro Amen just yanks Austin Reaves arm aggressively then goes for Kennards knees for no reason wow…”

This sentiment was echoed by those who felt the intensity had crossed a professional line, with one fan raging, “Playoff intensity is one thing… that was extra 😤.”

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Many attributed the outburst to the lopsided scoreboard, labeling Thompson a “Sore loser. Amen knew it was over so he was doing this down 20 just get some thing back.”

As the Lakers look ahead to a potential second-round matchup, the mounting injury list remains a primary concern. With the earlier news that “Confirmed that Luka won’t come back for their series against OKC and now reaves is injured,” the anxiety in Los Angeles is palpable. OKC has served LA two back-to-back blowout losses with and without Reaves and Luka Doncic. And them going against the defending champions in the Western Conference Semifinals potentially shorthanded is a logical fear.

While some skeptics attempted to downplay the severity, claiming, “Lol he isn’t injured he was cramping. Unathletic casual,” the sight of Reaves limping to the bench was enough to worry the faithful. With the physical threat of the Thunder looming, fans are already bracing for more contact with OKC’s own brute force. “I’m not ready for Lu Dort tryna end careers man.”