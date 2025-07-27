Austin Rivers Reacts to Career-Changing Offer After Peacock’s Decision

The NBA is back on NBC, and it’s bringing serious firepower. After weeks of anticipation, NBC Sports officially revealed its full lineup for NBA coverage returning this October, and the announcement did not disappoint. From Michael Jordan to Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and now Austin Rivers, this roster is stacked.

The post NBA on NBC and Peacock announced on X, the six new names have officially joined, the stacked lineup including Michael Jordan. Derek Fisher, Brian Scalabrine, Robbie Hummel, Brad Daugherty, and Austin Rivers will all serve as game analysts. With Rivers and Scalabrine also contributing in the studio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Austin Rivers didn’t waste time responding. Shortly after the announcement, he took to X with a short but meaningful post, “Thankful 🙏”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s a career-changing move. Rivers who is known for his outspoken commentary and sharp basketball mind, is stepping fully into the broadcast world after a solid playing career. This NBC role gives him national visibility alongside legends and elite media talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a Developing Story…