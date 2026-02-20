Automobile Expert Confirms Extensive Damage to LaMelo Ball’s Car Following Charlotte Accident

The NBA was both relieved and concerned with Hornets’ LaMelo Ball being involved in a crash on Wednesday. Thankfully, the savvy guard walked away without a scratch. Nobody involved suffered any major injuries either. However, the same can’t be said about his car. Ball’s 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 won’t be back in the garage for a while. The automobile expert now tasked with its repair has confirmed the extensive, complex damage done to the custom vehicle.

Right after the crash, the former All-Star guard sent his car over to Adam Wolfe’s Dreamworks Motorsports. The video evidence of the incident showed one of the Hummer’s tires coming apart. Apart from that, it was also dealt with major damage at the front end.

Wolfe said the car is “fixable,” but it will take some time, according to TMZ. Expectedly so, since LaMelo Ball’s car didn’t just come on the road right from the showroom. Wolfe was responsible for installing some significant upgrades, which include premium leather seats and JL Audio 10TW3 subwoofers, among other things.

Without the upgrades, maybe it wouldn’t need extensive work. Adam Wolfe noted that airbags not deploying upon impact could help save some time. But with the customizations on LaMelo Ball’s car, practically most of the things will have to be reworked. The camo cover, a new 24×12 DW Forged one-off designed wheels, are some of the expected repairs to be made on the car.

LaMelo Ball didn’t have to miss any games after the crash. He suited up for the Charlotte Hornets in their narrow loss to the Houston Rockets. Ball contributed 11 points, 7 rebounds, and seven assists. But it’s not his performance that has people talking. It’s the 24-year-old’s response.

Ron Harper grills LaMelo Ball for dismissive response

The Hornets’ LaMelo Ball tackled a few questions about his car crash. He explained leaving the scene after understanding that the woman in front wasn’t seriously injured. Ball also thanked God for still being alive. But the questions didn’t stop coming as expected. That got on his nerves.

The Hornets guard looked visibly frustrated, and at one point walked out mid-question. There was an air of confusion. But not for Bulls legend Ron Harper, who spoke out after LaMelo Ball decided to walk away.

“You did it, speak on it and stand on like an adult,” the five-time champion said in a tweet.

From the looks of it, Ball wanted to put the situation behind him. The 24-year-old did answer a few questions. But more needed to be said considering his custom-made Hummer went into the wrong lane, which caused the accident. That being said, maybe he is still processing the events.

There’s obvious fright when a person feels their life is on the line. LaMelo Ball is still young, and following the crash, videos of his rash driving are making the rounds. It’s like stepping into a volcano when he’s being questioned rigorously right after the incident. But it’s hard to focus on basketball until that matter is cleared.

Hopefully, in time, Ball will provide a response or a public apology. As of now, he wants his space and is dealing with what happened at his own pace.