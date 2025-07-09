Ayesha Curry Addresses Pregnancy Speculation During Massive Business Announcement

Sunshine tastes better when you’re sipping it from Napa with a side of Curry charm. This summer, Ayesha Curry is painting the season in bold yellows and juicy greens, stealing scenes and hearts like it’s second nature. While Steph geeked out over Benson Boone, Ayesha stepped out in cowboy boots and stole the whole show. But now, the energy’s shifting. She’s locking into boss mode, moving with that smooth, unstoppable rhythm that screams queen things only.

Ayesha just dropped her Guava Girl Summer lip treatment under Sweet July, and needless to say, the launch set things ablaze. To begin with, imagine a tropical beach, a sizzling green minidress, and a cocktail perfectly in hand. As a result, business blended seamlessly with bliss, and she absolutely owned every frame. However, just as the glow settled in, the internet stirred with pregnancy rumors. Now, everyone’s wondering what might actually be brewing behind that summer shine.

One of the fans mistook Ayesha Curry’s selfie with the product as a pregnancy test! And they commented under her carousel of pictures: “Lawd sis I thought you was holding up another pregnancy test.” Innocent mistake! But the 36-year-old swooped in time to save the day. Ayesha replied to user @fitfinefocus and said, “yeah they make them in fun colors now😂” That playful sarcasm was palpable and just enough to shut down any rumors that could’ve gone haywire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Now, coming back to Sweet July Skin’s passion project, the Guava Girl Summer lip treatment. As Ayesha mentioned in her caption: “We’ve been preparing for Guava Girl Summer for TWO years now! I can’t wait for you all to try our new @sweetjulyskin Lip Treatments next week! Counting down the days!” So, it’s not hard to guess, that this new product is going to be revolutionary.

After a well-kept holiday escape and a heartfelt Fourth of July with her family, Ayesha Curry is now shifting gears back into business mode. As always, she brings the passion, powers the drive, and, this time around, adds a guava tease for good measure.

Ayesha Curry is ready to launch her lip treatment line with Sweet July Skin

Ayesha Curry just dropped a juicy treat for your summer glow. On Monday, she took to Instagram with a glam-packed reveal—Sweet July Skin is blessing us with three new lip glosses. “Introducing the Lip Treatment 💚 your daily hydrating essential for plump and nourished lips,” she wrote. Packed with “Maxi-Lip™ + Hyaluronic Acid + Antioxidant Fruit Oils,” the trio—Guava Jelly, Lychee Jelly, and Essential—lands Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Your lips? About to live large.

Guava never looked this powerful. From sun-kissed selfies to savage comebacks and tropical business slay, Ayesha Curry just rewrote the rules of a summer drop. With Sweet July Skin’s lip trio landing soon, the countdown is real. So, while the rumors cool off, the gloss is heating up. And trust us, this Guava Girl Summer? It’s about to stick.