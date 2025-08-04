Ayesha Curry Already Affecting Draya Michele and Jalen Green’s Family With Major Business Launch

Some beauty launches go viral, others go global. But Ayesha Curry? She just went generational. When a beauty drop ends up in the hands of toddlers… and we’re not talking pretend tea-party makeup, you know something deeper is going on. Just ask Draya Michele, entrepreneur, model, and girlfriend of Suns guard Jalen Green, who recently shared a heart-melting Instagram story. Her daughter beaming, holding a full lineup of Sweet July Skin’s lip treatments. Draya’s caption?

“My baby with all her lippies from @sweetjulyskin,” complete with a tag to Ayesha herself. No press release needed. The story was cute, sure. But it also said something louder without saying much at all. Ayesha’s latest pivot into the clean beauty world is already breaking through the noise, and maybe even childhood toy bins. And let’s be honest, if your product can survive the chaos of a toddler’s grasp and still look cute, you’ve probably got a hit.

Sweet July Skin, an offshoot of Ayesha’s lifestyle brand, has been pushing past the usual influencer circuit. This isn’t about seeding PR kits to beauty editors and hoping for a TikTok moment. It’s about landing in family group chats, mom bags, and apparently, NBA-adjacent households. And let’s not underplay the marketing gold of Draya’s post. She’s not just Jalen Green’s partner anymore.

She’s a savvy brand in her own right, with 9.3 million followers and major fashion clout. The fact that her daughter is giddy over lip treatments? That’s generational wealth… but for gloss. And in case you forgot, this isn’t Ayesha’s first masterstroke. She’s already authored cookbooks, built a restaurant chain, started a magazine, created a wine brand, and an NGO organisation, all before most of us finish our morning cold brew.

Sweet July Skin might just be her sleekest evolution yet, carving a path that merges beauty with purpose, and now, organic virality. But let’s zoom out for a second, shall we? Ayesha Curry isn’t just a celeb wife-turned-entrepreneur. She’s Stephen Curry’s partner in everything—business, philanthropy, and now, this expanding beauty empire. And while Stephen launches three-pointers from the logo or plays around in golf courses, Ayesha’s launching brands with equally impossible precision.

Ayesha’s redefining the game

Think about the ripple effect here. Ayesha’s brand landing in Draya’s household doesn’t just mean new fans. It signifies market crossover. We’re talking beauty to lifestyle to hoops culture to fashion. The NBA’s off-court scene has always been fertile ground for influence (hello, tunnel fits), but this? This is the rise of NBA-adjacent beauty, and Ayesha’s at the forefront.

via Imago Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

And through it all, Steph’s been right there beside her, cheering her on from the sidelines, not just in arenas but in every entrepreneurial leap she’s taken. Whether it’s Ayesha launching a cookbook or a skincare line, Steph’s reposting, promoting, and proudly playing hype man. The best part, though? The support goes both ways, too. From championing Steph’s charities to building community initiatives together, they’ve turned teamwork into a lifestyle on and off the court.

Her clean beauty philosophy hits especially hard in 2025, where consumers are over the fluff and want ingredients they can pronounce. Sweet July Skin speaks to that… thoughtfully curated, community-minded, and impossibly photogenic. And let’s not ignore what it means that Jalen Green’s daughter is the unofficial face of the launch.

Could this pave the way for more beauty content from NBA families? Could we see collabs between players’ partners and founders like Ayesha? When the lines between courtside and skincare blur, anything’s possible. Or maybe a Steph-and-Ayesha co-branded grooming drop? Whatever it might turn out to be, we’ll be watching and glossing closely every single time.