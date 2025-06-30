Ayesha Curry and Kids Not in Sight as Stephen Curry Makes Chase Center Appearance

It’s not often you see Stephen Curry flying solo at a basketball game. For years, the image of the Curry family—Ayesha and their kids cheering from the stands—has been a staple of the Warriors experience. But on Saturday, as the Golden State Valkyries faced off against the Seattle Storm at the Chase Center, fans caught a rare sight: Steph, in the crowd, alone. Or at least, that’s how it appeared on camera.

The Chase Center’s official social media accounts, in collaboration with the Warriors, made sure to document the moment, posting a picture of a smiling Curry with the caption, “Great to see you, @stephencurry30.” It was a simple post, but it highlighted what was missing: Ayesha and the kids.

But it turns out, Steph’s kids were in the arena that night. True to his more recent approach, Curry has chosen to keep them away from the camera lens—a deliberate shift after years of highly public moments. Remember back in a 2019 interview with The Undefeated, Steph shared his one regret from the 2015 Finals: bringing Riley into the spotlight too early. “If I could take that one back, I probably would,” he said. “My goal is to give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way… not getting too big-headed and feeling like everything’s about them.”

Of course, it’s been a busy and celebratory time for the entire Curry clan. Just a few days ago, the Warriors organization was celebrating Steph’s latest achievement: 2025 ESPY’s nomination for “Best Championship Performance” for his incredible, gold-medal-winning run with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was a run that saw him score 36 points in the semifinal and another 24 in the final to secure the win for his country.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry has had her own full plate. She was recently in Aspen for a major event celebrating Domaine Curry, the boutique Napa Valley winery she co-founded with Steph’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee. The brand’s Instagram page was couldn’t stop gushing about Ayesha in her entrepreneurial element.

Back home, Steph has been in recovery mode after a hamstring injury ended his NBA season. But even downtime for Curry is packed. He’s been dedicating serious energy to his Underrated Golf Tour—a project he launched in 2022 to spotlight and support young golfers from underrepresented backgrounds. His social media has been peppered with shoutouts to standout players like Morgan Riley, all while pushing forward his mission of equity in sport.

Yet amid the business, awards, and travel, family remains the cornerstone. According to his father, Dell Curry, Steph’s offseason is anything but restful. In a recent interview, Dell described his son’s daily grind: “You have to get up before the kids get up. Get a workout in, get the kids up, get them off to school, get to the gym, get shots, pick them up, handle your business side of things during the day, hang out with the family, get them to bed, and then he goes back to the gym again.” It’s a packed schedule that reflects Steph’s dual roles—superstar athlete and devoted dad. And now, he’s quietly stepping into another one: mentor.

Steph Curry is the new wise unc guiding the next generation of NBA stars

This week, after the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Curry took to his Instagram story to share a full-circle moment. He posted a throwback photo of a young, pre-Duke Flagg attending one of his “Curry Camp” youth clinics—a picture that perfectly captures the journey from a hopeful kid to the top of the basketball world. “Curry Camp → NBA. Let’s get it! @cooper_flagg,” he wrote in the caption.

More than a congratulatory post, it felt like a symbolic passing of the torch. Steph, now a seasoned veteran, has shifted from headline-making superstar to respected elder statesman of the game. And he’s not just handing out wisdom to the next crop of NBA talent—he’s actively shaping it.

Just ask Brandin Podziemski. In just two seasons with the Warriors, the young guard has gone from a rookie sponge to a trusted contributor, largely thanks to his relentless pursuit of Curry’s guidance. Steph once called him “the annoying little brother who asks questions all the time” during his rookie season. But now? That dynamic has matured into something far more profound.

In a recent appearance on the Up and Adams show, Podziemski described Curry not as a teammate or even a big brother, but as a wise uncle. “Steph’s just kind of like one of those wise uncles that just sits around in a rocking chair and just has a bunch of knowledge and wisdom and is good at a lot of things, but doesn’t say much unless it needs to be said,” he explained.

That quiet leadership, grounded in experience and humility, is a powerful asset for the Warriors. With the team facing an uncertain future—from roster changes to aging veterans—Steph’s presence offers something invaluable: stability.