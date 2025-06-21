Ayesha Curry Announces Offseason Plans With $28.7B Brand After Stephen Curry’s Personal Support

What’s an NBA offseason without a little wine, wanderlust, and Aspen altitude? And Ayesha Curry is making sure it’s anything but ordinary. With the NBA world still buzzing from playoff chaos, Steph Curry’s better half is switching gears, straight to flavor town. In a recent Instagram Story, Ayesha shared a scenic shot of the Aspen mountains, adding, “Ready for Aspen @foodandwine festival! @domainecurrywine.” Translation? It’s finally time for wine, not whistles!

Ayesha’s appearance at the prestigious Food & Wine Classic in Aspen isn’t just a vacation. It’s a power move. Back in 2018, Ayesha and her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, launched Domaine Curry, a premium Cabernet Sauvignon label rooted in heritage and sisterhood. Though the brand was acquired by Constellation Brands in 2023, Ayesha and Sydel have retained creative control, continuing to shape its story. Earlier in 2024, the duo unveiled their first-ever Sauvignon Blanc, giving the label a crisp new chapter, and yes… they’ve already been out in the fields, too.

Their partnership with ‘The Prisoner Wine Company’ extends beyond family legacy. It’s mission-driven. Constellation Brands, valued at 28.7 billion dollars, which owns the label, has pledged $100 million toward Black and minority-owned businesses by 2030, which is an investment ethos the Curry family is proud to align with. And let’s not forget the Steph factor.

The Warriors star, fresh off injury and playoff heartbreak, has been backing his wife with the same dedication he gives his golf swing. Remember Ayesha’s “Thanks, coach Steph Curry!” moment? Yeah, they’re that couple. So while Golden State fans wait for offseason answers, Ayesha and Steph are writing a different kind of playbook… one sip, one swing, one sweet grape moment at a time. Come back here for more updates!

