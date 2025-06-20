Ayesha Curry Begins Private Escape in Secret Location as Stephen Curry Earns New Family Title

The Currys’ jetting away is not new. And who wouldn’t, honestly? Especially after the grueling end to the playoffs, where Stephen Curry was sidelined for the final few games, that loss even evoked an emotion from the Warriors’ stoic superstar, “Leave me alone this summer.” His focus was clear: to spend more time with the family and get away from all the hooping talks. It seems the plan is working well for him, as he takes on a new role for his wife, Ayesha Curry.

In the off-season, we have already seen the 4x NBA champion enjoying family time. Whether it be celebrating his son Cai’s 1st birthday bash, or spending some vacation time with Ayesha in BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, singing ‘Beautiful Things’ to Benson Boone. Now, once again, the mother of four uploaded another set of stories as they spent some time away from their hustling and bustling life. In her first story, she simply wrote, “Paradise“.

The view was an ocean view and highlighted its serene environment. In another story, Stephen Curry got the credit for his golfing habits. This time, he was not just practicing his swing, but mentoring his wife as well. Ayesha Curry shared the moment with her 7.9 million followers on Instagram. “Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach,” and tagged her husband as she teed off, which received applause from Steph.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The experience on the green is different than what the basketball courts offer the Dub Nation leader. “I’m thinking about everything but basketball, most likely. Even during the season when I play, this is the oasis. This is where I get to chill,” said Stephen Curry, when describing what golf means to him. Golfing mixed with family time on the beach made the stories so far. But it’s not the first time, the couple spent some time away from the prying eyes of the media in an unknown location.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s previous escapades

The 37-year-old finally seems to be spending some leisure time off the court with his wife, Ayesha Curry. A month ago, the mother of 4 shared an image of her hand, showing off her new nail paint on her Instagram story. But that’s not the eye-catching part. The caption: “Simple vacay milky white!” as she shared some pictures of skincare products, saying: “Vacation approved @sweetjulyskin lineup!”

USA Today via Reuters February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and wife Ayesha Curry (right) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The couple did hit the beach a few days later than Ayesha Curry shared a carousel of photos. Since it was time on the beach, Stephen Curry was shirtless, striking poses alongside in two of the photos with his wife. The rest of them featured Ayesha enjoying her time on a foil bike and a random but adorable photo of a turtle. The post had no mention of any location, but the caption had two hearts encapsulating the experience of the couple. “🖤💛.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, spending time with the family takes precedence for Steph Curry now, since last year, it was filled with preparations for the Olympic Gold. That’s why jetting away with his wife and mentoring her with a golf lesson comes as no surprise. As the Warriors’ superstar mentioned before, their time away from the court and from the paparazzi is a well-earned and well-deserved one.