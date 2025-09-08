Ayesha Curry Breaks 10-Year-Long Hiatus at US Open as She Remains Unfazed by Public Backlash

The Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday wasn’t just about the US Open Men’s Finals. It was an absolute parade of stars. Call it the reunion of celebrities if you want to. But those galleries glimmer with names like Kevin Hart, Bruce Springsteen, and many more. However, the spotlight fell on Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, who ritualistically made a comeback courtside just for Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Ayesha’s best friend, Lindsay Lohan, too, made it to the Finals with her husband, Bader Shammas. She arrived as a guest of Cadillac, which was the Official Vehicle partner of the US Open. Of course, she reunited with Ayesha and Steph and also spotted Formula One star and Cadillac’s latest signing, Sergio Perez.

But surprisingly enough, Ayesha Curry wasn’t sharing drinks with her best bud. Instead, it was one of her friends, who goes by the Instagram username @___raiiney. Curry shared an IG Story with the iconic US Open Grey Goose glass in her hand. Meanwhile, she made a revelation.

Holding the Honey Deuce in hand, Ayesha confessed: “First time having vodka in a decade.” Wow! Now, that’s how you break a 10-year-long streak in style!

USA Today via Reuters Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ayesha has been lighting up her IG Stories with nonstop highlights from the US Open, giving fans a front-row seat to the action. Yet, among the excitement, one particular clip stood out for more than just tennis brilliance. It unexpectedly captured a rule violation that drew immediate attention.

Ayesha Curry faces social media backlash after IG Story at the US Open

Ayesha Curry lit up Instagram for her 7.9 million followers with a courtside glimpse from a seat right by the ledge. The view had it all, from the tennis court and buzzing crowd to the snacks on Ayesha’s lap. But then came the twist. Her photo revealed a silver purse resting on the ledge, right beside a bold notice that read, “Please do not put items on the ledge.”

However, judging from the flood of photos at the 2025 US Open, the silver purse clearly did not belong to Curry. She arrived carrying a brown bag, and there was no sign of Steph holding an extra one for her. Even Dell Curry carried nothing of the sort. So, by all appearances, Ayesha had nothing to do with the rule slip at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Arthur Ashe turned into a stage where tennis and stardom collided, and Ayesha Curry somehow stole the script. From her courtside return with Steph to her bestie reunion and even a surprise vodka confession, she kept fans hooked. Yet, a stray silver purse sparked drama she never owned. In the end, Ayesha left with her streak broken, her spotlight intact, and the buzz louder than ever.