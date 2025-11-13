Ayesha Curry Can’t Get Enough of Stephen Curry’s Shirtless Moment After 46-Point Game vs Spurs

Just last month, fans were busy questioning Ayesha Curry’s marriage to Stephen Curry, all because she dared to dream beyond the ‘wife and mother’ script. She simply thought herself more of a “career girl”, minding her own ambitions, and suddenly the internet acted like she’d committed a cardinal sin. But here’s the thing: while the gossip swirled faster than a Curry three-pointer, the couple didn’t flinch. Ayesha stayed steady, never missing a beat. She’s been a rock in Steph’s corner, cheering him on relentlessly, even when he cracks those Gen Alpha- jokes that make everyone else roll their eyes.

A post-Spurs game clip of Stephen Curry has been making the rounds, shared by both the NBA and the Warriors, showing him strolling shirtless into the locker room. While fans are buzzing over what he says in the video, it didn’t take long for wifey to notice for entirely different reasons. Ayesha Curry couldn’t resist sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories, writing, “Ummmm I just melted,” paired with a string of exhaling-face and drooling-face emojis.

After bouncing back from their rough loss to the Thunder and surviving Victor Wembanyama’s triple-double, 31 points, 14 boards, 10 assists, the Warriors finally got back on track, edging the Spurs 125-120. Naturally, Steph Curry was all smiles, grinning like a kid who just aced a test. With the win, Golden State improved to 7-6, and Curry couldn’t resist a little locker-room humor on the way out. Referencing the viral “6-7” meme, he quipped in the clip, “7-6 is better than 6-7,” before breaking into laughter at his own joke.

This wasn’t the first shirtless moment to make Ayesha Curry swoon. During the offseason, Steph showed off his form while enjoying quality family time with Ayesha. From celebrating son Cai’s first birthday to going full fanboy at a Benson Boone concert in Napa, where Ayesha clearly stole the spotlight in a cowboy top, the couple savored every bit of downtime.

They even left the older kids behind for a sun-soaked beach getaway, where Ayesha shared snapshots of Steph casually flexing shirtless beside her, proving once again that “Stephortless,” as the Inside the NBA crew calls it, is a lifestyle, not just a catchphrase.

And the cheers never seem to stop. When the Warriors kicked off preseason, Ayesha Curry was right there courtside, soaking in every moment. She captured a clip of Steph and the team in action for her Instagram story, captioning it, “Year SEVENTEEN!!!!! I’m so proud of you @stephencurry30 Letssssss gooooooooo.”

Off and on camera, she was clearly letting her excitement show: screaming, cheering, and hyping up her husband as he took the floor once again in that unmistakable No. 30 jersey, ready to make his mark. And the mark Curry just made? Historic.

Curry’s 46-point masterclass lifts Warriors over Spurs

Stephen Curry put on a show for the ages Wednesday night, dropping 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs, 125-120. Curry went off in the third quarter, scoring 22 points and hitting a string of threes to erase a 16-point deficit. “That third quarter is what we do,” Curry said after the game.

“Getting stops. Pushing. Creating easy offense. Thankfully, I was able to knock a couple down.” With this performance, he’s now not far from tying Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games after turning 30.

The Warriors’ path to victory wasn’t without drama. They fell behind early, but a furious 43-28 third-quarter push, powered by Curry’s scoring, flipped the script. Even when Draymond Green picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth, the team held strong without him on the floor. Curry returned with just over eight minutes left, and a few late Spurs runs kept the tension alive, but Golden State’s clutch free-throw shooting (32-for-36, nearly 89%) sealed the win.

On the supporting cast front, Jimmy Butler had a stellar showing with 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Moses Moody found his rhythm with 19 points, including four triples in the first half. Even Al Horford made history, passing Larry Bird on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list with his first board of the night.

Defense was a story of its own. Draymond Green had the tall task of guarding Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, but struggled against Green’s physicality, going 1-for-8 when matched up with him and coughing up eight turnovers.