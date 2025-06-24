Ayesha Curry Confirms Fighting Postpartum Struggle in Secret Adventure Without Stephen Curry

You choose to agree or not, but being a mother is a full-time job with no holidays or paid leave. No one even pays you in the first place. But is it gratifying to see your children flourish? Yes. The stages of motherhood are not just interesting, but also a battle of holding on. The pregnancy phase brings its own mix of struggles and joy, filled with endless dos and don’ts and everything in between. However, postpartum episodes are a whole new world. And Ayesha Curry has just revealed her story.

One year after Stephen Curry’s youngest son, Caius’s birth, his wife shared her side of the story. Amidst a secret adventure, with a cup of Tim Horton’s on the go, Ayesha shared an Instagram Story. It looks like the mother of 4 is on a surprise endeavor with Sweet July skincare, catering to her needs.

In the IG Story, Ayesha shared the aftereffects of Cai’s birth. And yes, she did not shy away from anything.

She shared a selfie, inside a car, with her perfectly beautiful green eyes glowing in the sunbeam. The following caption read: “I got raging hormonal acne after having cai cai and we’re finally in a good spot (will post a photo later)!!!” At the same time, Ayesha Curry also revealed the secret ingredient behind her recovery. She continued: “I’ve been staying consistent with my @sweetjulyskin and lots of visits to @monikastoneskin.”

So, while you know what Ayesha Curry has been going through, you also know that she’s getting over it, bit by bit. Moreover, now you have to wait until some stunning photos drop on social media.

Ayesha also gave a good update: “The pores are shrinking and the cystic nuisance thorn in my sides are just about gone! Just keeping it real. Mommy skin goes through it!”

Meanwhile, Mama Curry also shared the products she’s been using since her “raging hormonal” issues showed up. You could easily figure out she’s thankful to her skincare line and products for lending her a helping hand.

Ayesha Curry’s skincare routine with Sweet July turned out to be the biggest help in her postpartum struggles

In the same IG Story, where Ayesha talked about her struggles after Cai’s birth, she also gave a mini list of products she’s been using. And well, in the next few IG Stories, she also shared pictures of the same. Curry wrote: “My fav products right now have been: @sweetjulyskin Pava Cleanser, Pava Toner 3x a week, soursop serum during the day, good youth serum at night, and castaway cream.”

However, her skincare brand isn’t Ayesha’s only helping hand; it seems like Hailey Bieber’s Rhode glazing mist, along with Sweet July Skin’s coffee peptide eye cream, has been a game-changer. Sharing the photos of these products in the next IG Story, Curry made sure her fans knew it all.

So, while the journey hasn’t been easy, Ayesha Curry is slowly but surely reclaiming her glow, one serum at a time. From raging postpartum acne to radiant confidence, she’s turned her skincare routine into self-care magic. And with Sweet July by her side (plus a little help from Hailey Bieber’s mist), she’s not just healing—she’s thriving. Now, all that’s left is to watch her shine in those stunning photos she promised.