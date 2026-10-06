Ayesha Curry & 4 Children Played Key Role in Stephen Curry’s Warriors Future, Says Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry’s future with Golden State may have looked uncertain from the outside, but Steve Kerr says the Warriors never believed he wanted to leave.

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Speaking about the Warriors’ coaching outlook heading into the new season, Kerr revealed what Curry told him when the two discussed his future at the end of last season.

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“When we talked at the end of last year, I asked him if that was a consideration. First thing he said was, I’m not moving my family. My family is so important to me, and they’re happy here. And he said, I don’t want to go anywhere. And that’s a reflection of who he is as a father, as a human being. And he meant that for his own personal family and his Warriors family, too.”

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, and their four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius, are part of the family Kerr was referring to. His comments provided insight into how Curry viewed the possibility of leaving the Bay Area after spending his entire NBA career with Golden State.

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Curry has since committed to the Warriors with a two-year extension worth a reported $116 million, keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season. He accepted less than the maximum he was eligible for, giving Golden State additional flexibility as the franchise continues building around him.

“Honestly, the beauty of Steph is that there’s never been a moment where any of us thought he was leaving. I mean, he’s that locked in with his teammates, his coaches, management, his family. I can feel it. He doesn’t want to go anywhere else. And I think he understands the power and the value of being the face of the franchise, not only while he’s playing, but even beyond. He’s going to be Kobe for the Lakers, Tim Duncan for the Spurs. Steph will always be the Warriors, and that’s pretty cool.”

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Curry’s new deal could take him through his 20th NBA season, all with the Warriors. He was drafted by Golden State in 2009 and has since won four championships and two MVP awards with the franchise.

Now entering his 13th season coaching Curry, Kerr also reflected on what their relationship has meant to him personally.

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“I can’t even imagine a coach being luckier ever in the history of the game than I am to coach Steph Curry. Not just the player, but the human being. He brings light to every room that he’s in, even in the dark times.”

Kerr’s comments underline how Curry’s connection to Golden State has grown beyond his role as the team’s leading player. After more than a decade together, the coach sees Curry as someone whose identity is closely tied to the organization.

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Curry has expressed a similar view himself. During media day, he described the Bay Area as home and said finishing his career with the Warriors was at the forefront of his thinking when he made his latest contract decision.

For Curry, that commitment involves both the franchise and the life he has built away from basketball. When Kerr asked whether leaving was something he had considered, Curry’s immediate response was about keeping his family where they were.

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That decision has now been reflected in his new contract, giving the Warriors their franchise star for the next stage of his career.