Ayesha Curry Goes on Date Night Without Stephen Curry Amid Huge Shift in Family

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry barely miss as a couple. They keep their relationship young, celebrating each milestone. Their social media showcases how they are still head over heels for each other, despite being in a relationship for over a decade! Hence, it came as a surprise when Ayesha Curry decided to go on a date with anybody but the four-time champion.

That’s because some things rank higher. On that list comes a girls’ trip, and the entrepreneur visited the beautiful country of Italy to celebrate some of her close friends.

Ayesha Curry is currently enjoying the peace and beauty of the country with six of her friends. Mia Wright, Madara Biedrina, Cowboy Tears founder Sabina Gadecki, Lisette Pettis, and Michele Lise are accompanying her. And the girlfriends are having all the fun that Italy has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ayesha Curry shared some of their experiences on her Instagram stories. The group went to an exotic restaurant in Tuscany. “Date night lol,” the former New York Times bestselling author captioned it as she and Pettis enjoyed one of the delicacies of the joint. But this trip has been about so much more.

via Imago May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The group previously spent time at Villa Monteoriolo, one of the best properties in Tuscany. They learned how to make traditional pasta, drank the best wines, and appeared to be having a blast as they roamed the streets of the city. It’s a perfect getaway for the summer, and Ayesha Curry is making sure to savor every moment it has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Because, ultimately, one never knows how times change. Just ask her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, who is going through a major transition.

Sydel Curry-Lee’s major transition

Ayesha Curry can go on several date nights with Stephen Curry. Her husband lives with her, although the times the Warriors guard in on the road could get difficult. But still, if they feel like having a date night, nothing can stop them. Well, that’s the case for most couples. But for Sydel Curry-Lee, the next year is going to be her most challenging. She had to say goodbye to her husband, Damion Lee, who decided to continue his basketball journey in Israel.

Yes, that’s thousands of miles away from his home, where his three children – Daxon, Daryn, and Dacen live. However, the purpose of his trip is to provide for them. Hence, despite accepting the difficulties that could arise, Sydel Curry-Lee wishes her husband all the luck in the world.

“The hardest see you later. Grateful for your sacrifice & providing for our family. thankful for passions to follow while we can. We are gonna miss you so much, but will hold it down here! Love you so much, honey,” she said in her promise to the former Phoenix Suns guard. Lee replied with a sweet message of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 32-year-old will play for Ironi Ness Ziona, which competes in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. Their calendar is similar to that of the NBA. So you can imagine just how occupied Lee is going to be. To do so without the support of his loving family will be a mental roadblock he will have to deal with. On the other hand, Sydel Curry-Lee has promised to hold the fort down until he finishes his duties.

Furthermore, if Lee enjoys his basketball and can find a regular place in the team, their situation might continue for a few more years. So as we speak about date night, for them, it will be a luxury going forward.