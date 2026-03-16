Ayesha Curry Grows Sad After Departing Stephen Curry’s Birthday Weekend for “New Project”

Even for the NBA’s most enduring power couple, professional duties often cut personal celebrations short. This weekend, Ayesha Curry shared a bittersweet update with her followers as she departed New York City following a whirlwind celebration for her husband Stephen Curry’s 38th birthday. Despite the joy of the milestone, the lifestyle entrepreneur revealed she was heading off to a secret squirrel project. But that came with a loaded admission about her reluctance to leave her longtime partner so soon after their brief reunion.

Despite being sidelined for at least 10 days (fingers crossed) with runner’s knee, Stephen Curry accompanied the Golden State Warriors on the East Coast trip that began in New York on Sunday. But since Curry celebrated his birthday on Saturday, March 14, his wife tagged along to the Dubs’ first stop to give him company on his birthday week.

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Regardless of the scrutiny on their relationship all of 2025 after Ayesha’s Call Me Daddy podcast comments, the couple maintains a constant balancing act between their private lives and careers. In a series of Instagram Stories, Ayesha shared her arrival first. “18 hrs with my baby in NYC to celebrate,” she wrote on Saturday in a post with Steph. And they looked cute as a button together.

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That only lasted 18 hours. In her next post, she revealed her mixed emotions, writing, “Back I go! Sad to leave my love but excited for the new project.” What that project is remains a big secret. But there are some guesses.

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Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s relationship has weathered a lot

Ayesha Curry’s post followed a heartfelt public tribute she shared earlier in the weekend, where she described the Golden State Warriors superstar as her “favorite everything” and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my love! You are the most handsome, sweet, logical, compassionate, hardworking and funny person I know.”

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She hasn’t teased a new launch under the Sweet July umbrella since her lipcare line in late 2025. Ayesha has recently been expanding her presence in the lifestyle industry. Earlier this year, she joined the voice cast of Sony’s animated sports comedy “GOAT,” which she is working on alongside Steph.

Around that time, her comments about being married to Steph Curry created a firestorm of criticism. But this couple has coasted through that. Moments like celebrating Steph’s birthday in New York prove they’ve remained strong through the microscopic scrutiny of their marriage.

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While Stephen continues to rehab a lingering knee injury to return to the Warriors’ lineup, Ayesha is juggling her roles as a mother of four, an entrepreneur, and being an NBA WAG. The specific details of her latest move remain under wraps though. Whether her latest travel is related to this project or a new venture for her lifestyle brand, Sweet July, it is clear that her professional momentum requires more time away from the family’s Atherton home.