Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Stephen Curry’s Personal Revelation in Message for Laker Tahoe Challenge

It turns out Stephen Curry isn’t just sinking threes from the logo—he’s dropping playlists and swing tips from the fairway too. The Golden State Warriors star took a timeout from NBA action to share something softer: golf, good music, and an offseason glow that has Ayesha Curry absolutely swooning.

No jumpers, no clutch-time daggers, no refs swallowing whistles. Just Stephen Curry, a sunny golf course, and a caption that read, “Golf and good music > Let me know if I’m missing any songs! 👀” That’s it. And that was all it took to melt the internet faster than the 2016 Thunder blew a 3–1 lead.

Ayesha Curry didn’t miss the moment. She reposted Stephen Curry’s IG story—complete with headphones and that wide Tahoe sky—and added her own loving caption: “This cuuuuute. Hit em straight my baby.”

That’s Steph and Ayesha in a nutshell. MVP-level moves and all-star level affection. While most NBA players spend their offseasons in shadowy gyms perfecting their jab step, Steph’s rocking playlists and smooth drives like he’s prepping for the PGA Tour, not another playoff run.

Of course, this isn’t just Steph taking a vacation. The American Century Championship tees off Friday, July 11th, and Curry is the odds-on favorite to win the celebrity-packed tournament at +150. Yes, Stephen Curry is favored to win over actual ex-pros like Tony Romo (+250), defending champ Mardy Fish (+300), and Mark Mulder (+400).

Curry took the title in 2023 before skipping last year due to the Summer Olympics in Paris. But he’s back now—and the field should be terrified. The man once hit a hole-in-one in this very event and celebrated like he’d just won Game 7 at Oracle.

The format is Modified Stableford, meaning every shot matters:

Albatross? 10 points.

Hole-in-one? 8.

Double bogey? You’re Barkley.

Speaking of Sir Charles, Charles Barkley is sitting at 750-1 odds. In other words, his chances of winning are slimmer than Shaq squeezing into a mid-2000s Phoenix Suns jersey.

Golf meets offseason reset for the Currys

This offseason has been especially meaningful for the Currys. After the Warriors were bounced early by the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry has shifted gears—literally and mentally. It’s less iso-ball and more inner peace. And golf has been a big part of that.

The beauty of it? It’s not just about personal time—it’s shared time. Steph’s playlist isn’t just for his headphones; he asked fans to pitch in with suggestions. That’s the kind of connection that keeps his star shining long after the final buzzer.

Meanwhile, Ayesha has been staying plenty busy, too. Between launching her skincare brand, Sweet July Skin, and managing mom life with Riley, Ryan, and Canon, she’s proving that “offseason” doesn’t mean “off-duty.” Still, she made time to publicly cheer on Steph, proving yet again they’re the NBA’s ultimate power couple.

Oh, and in case this summer wasn’t Steph’s already, LeBron James tried golf—for the second time ever. Naturally, the King shared his swing online, and Stephen Curry couldn’t help himself. “Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you,” he commented on LeBron’s post, with the smug energy of a man who knows his tee game is way ahead of the curve.

This isn’t new for Curry—he’s been golfing since he was 10. The swing, the rhythm, the concentration? It’s the same Steph who drops 50 in Game 7s, just with more khakis and less chaos.

The 2025 American Century Championship is no backyard outing. There’s a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 going to the winner. And Curry’s not just here for fun—he wants that trophy back.

He’s competing against the likes of Aaron Rodgers (+1800), Patrick Mahomes (+1800), Travis Kelce (+3000), and even Austin Reaves (+1800) and Alex Caruso (+2200). But let’s be honest—this is Stephen Curry’s course until proven otherwise.

In a world where NBA summers are all about trade rumors, contract drama, and Instagram beef, Stephen Curry is just out here living his best life—with his wife, his playlist, and his putter. Ayesha’s heartfelt message sealed the moment: pure love, good vibes, and a swing smoother than Klay Thompson’s midrange.

Whether he takes home another golf trophy or just keeps dropping perfect off-the-court content, one thing’s clear—Stephen Curry still finds ways to win, even when he’s not playing basketball.