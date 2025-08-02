Ayesha Curry Has 3-Word Message for Stephen Curry Amid Family’s Personal Tragedy

This has been an eventful offseason for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The veteran guard has been on a mission to make the most of the few months he gets to spend with his wife and family. And it’s safe to say that Curry has been doing just that throughout the summer. From music fests to exotic retreats, Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have been enjoying a relaxing summer. However, the most interesting thing is that they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

That’s because Curry’s better half recently revealed to her followers the couple’s latest adventure. Ayesha, who boasts a massive social media following, stunned her fans with a slew of pictures. The first picture featured her in a stunning bikini outfit as Ayesha shared glimpses of her recent trip with Steph to a mysterious island. The post also featured a short clip of the pair enjoying their time taking a bath in a waterfall, along with a few pictures of the natural view.

However, what caught everyone’s eye was the wholesome three-word message Ayesha had for her husband in the caption. “♾️and Beyond.” She captioned the beautiful post. She used this message as a metaphor for her relationship with the Golden State Warriors star, stating that they’ll be together till infinity and beyond. That’s a really heart-touching gesture from Ayesha, as the fans seemed to love this message through her recent post.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Although this isn’t the first time Ayesha has publicly shown her affection for Steph, it’s moments like these that remind us why the fans keep the couple in such high regard. This is turning out to be a pretty happening summer for the couple, as they continue to enjoy their vacation together. However, while they are away from home, a huge tragedy has struck the Curry household, with Stephen Curry’s mother mourning the death of someone really close to her heart.

Sonya Curry shares a heartfelt tribute after the tragic loss of her mother

While Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was away on vacation with her wife, Ayesha Curry, the Curry family suffered a huge loss. Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, shared a very emotional message on Instagram on July 30th. The post was a tribute to her mother, Candy Wyms Adams, who passed on July 28th. Sonya posted a photo of her late mother with a simple but heart-touching caption. “Rest Easy, Mom, we love you…” She wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Soon, the post reached several Curry fans and followers, as many recognized Adams as a quiet yet important figure in the Golden State guard’s life. Sonya’s mother was just 76 years old when she peacefully passed away in Charlotte, North Carolina. Apart from being a lovely person, Candy was a loving mother and grandmother. She attended the Christiansbury Industrial Institute and later graduated from Radford High School.

Then, Adams studied at New River Community College before working at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. She enjoyed writing poems and reading books. He motte for life? “Live and Let Live.” Many of her close ones recalled. This is quite an emotional loss for Sonya Curry and the rest of the Curry family, as in previous interviews, Sonya has stated that her mother was her greatest role model. She said that her mother has taught her to be strong, kind, and full of love, something that Sonya will carry on as her mother’s legacy.