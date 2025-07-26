Ayesha Curry Joins Warriors Star in Stephen Curry’s Absence After Major Confession Surfaced

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have one of the, if not the most, hectic schedules. That’s obvious given that they are wearing several hats at the same time, especially Curry’s better half. Apart from being a mother of four, Ayesh Curry has recently launched her vegan skincare line, Sweet July Skin. However, that doesn’t stop her from enjoying some alone time once in a while. That’s exactly what she was seen doing during a recent WNBA matchup.

The Sweet July Skin owner was spotted sitting courtside during the Golden State Valkyries’ latest WNBA clash against the Dallas Wings. But who was she rooting for? Of course, the Warriors guard’s wife was supporting the home team and even sent out a message for them. Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to extend her support to the Bay Area-based WNBA franchise. “BALLHALLA,” She captioned her IG story, which featured a stunning picture of her black boots.

This was a not-so-subtle homage to the Valkyries. The term ‘Ballhalla’ has become a moniker for the Chase Center, which is home to both the Valkyries and the Warriors. If you’re a video game fanatic, this new term would’ve rung some bells; if not, don’t worry, we’ve got you. This term, which Ayesha Curry posted on her story, is a subtle wordplay on the Norse mythological realm of ‘Valhalla.’ You might be wondering how that relates to the Valkyries, right?

Well, even the name of Valkyries is inspired by Norse Mythology, hence ‘Ballhalla’ is used to describe the excitement of their home court. Nonetheless, this isn’t it. Ayesha Curry also posted another story, which was a clip of the game tipping off at the iconic Chase Center, as she tagged the Golden State Valkyries official Instagram account. However, Ayesha Curry wasn’t the only one supporting the Valkyries, as Dubs star Brandin Podziemski joined Curry’s wife courtside, cheering for the WNBA team.

