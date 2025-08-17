Ayesha Curry Marks Stephen Curry’s Departure From Family Summer With Sweet Gesture

We were still not over that “Stephortless” vacation look of Stephen Curry flexing alongside Ayesha when another getaway popped up. Talk about making beaches their second home this summer! It’s been an eventful offseason for the Warriors star, and he’s clearly on a mission to soak up family time. From music fests to exotic retreats, the Currys have been living their best summer life. And now, Ayesha is here to share a little about what her life’s been like “lately.”

Just a week ago, Steph and Ayesha were sipping on his own Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon up in Napa Valley. They even pulled off a fun Whole Foods pop-up, where the butcher had beef marinated in Steph’s bourbon for 26 days straight. “I’m not going to mess it up, I’m going to let her ride,” Steph laughed, already imagining Ayesha’s kitchen magic. But fast forward to now, and the vibes have shifted—the Currys have swapped bourbon nights for summer drinks and cool parks, soaking it all in with the kids.

That shift showed up perfectly in Ayesha’s latest Instagram update, where she gave fans a sweet little peek into her world with a thread of photos captioned “Lately 🧡.” It felt like a wrap-up carousel Ayesha shared before Stephen headed out, leaving the family behind for the summer. The kids totally stole the show: little Caius trying to sink a hoop, while Canon channeled pure “Steph swag,” sliding his shades down his nose and serving that look. Riley and Ryan were right there too, with Riley caught mid-game alongside her parents, looking like she was having the time of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

The whole vibe felt like a family scrapbook that just radiated joy. One shot had the family lounging under the summer sun on lush greens, a perfect picture of calm. And of course, because it’s Ayesha, food made its cameo—grilled steak sizzling and looking downright irresistible. She even slipped in a little self-care moment, showing off her skincare routine while promoting her Sweet July Skin brand.

And if you peep those pictures closely, the littlest Curry is already trying out his hoops at just a year and a half—like he’s gearing up to bring another championship home already. Meanwhile, Steph’s keeping true to his mantra, “I can do all things,” and packing his bags for a little business time in China. For what, you ask? Well, let’s just say two words: Curry Brand.

Stephen Curry takes his brand global with 2025 Curry Brand world tour

Stephen Curry isn’t just keeping busy on the court this summer—he’s taking his brand global. Under Armour and Curry Brand officially announced the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour, a marquee initiative that’s bringing hoops, culture, and Curry’s signature energy to fans across the globe. After wrapping up two days of Curry Camp in the U.S. last week—where 25 young hoopers joined him on Day 1, and even UConn guard Azzi Fudd and his old Davidson coach Bob McKillop made appearances—Steph is already on the move again. He shared on X before boarding his flight: “Counting down the hours until I touchdown in China. 🇨🇳⏳ These tours have been something I loved since the earlier days in my career. My fan base in China is like no other and I can’t wait to share all the Curry Brand activations we have lined up this year. See you August 17th! #CurryBrandPartner.”

Now, here’s where it gets exciting. This year, for the very first time, Curry Camp is going overseas. Steph, alongside fellow Curry Brand athlete De’Aaron Fox, is spearheading the first-ever Curry Brand World Tour, which includes stops not only in the U.S. but also in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Xi’an, Chongqing, and of course, Oakland. And it’s not just the camp this time—fans will also get to experience CurryCon, the brand’s first-ever basketball culture convention. “We’re taking Curry Camp to China; we’re doing something called ‘CurryCon,’ which is kind of wild to think about — an interactive experience based on my journey,” Curry said. “I’m excited about it.” Oh, and it won’t just be Steph—his brother Seth Curry will be tagging along, plus there’s a big spotlight on his new Under Armour shoes.

If you’re wondering why China gets such a big slice of the Curry Brand pie, the answer is simple: the bond runs deep. Steph has been touring the nation since 2014, building a fanbase unlike any other in his 17-year Warriors career. “We’ve been going (to China) since 2014 as well,” Curry explained. “The reaction, the reception, the fan (and) the energy (are) special. So, I’m looking forward to it.” That connection has grown so much that in 2024, Curry even opened the first-ever Curry Brand-specific store—Curry Brand House—in Chengdu, a massive city in central China. So, while the NBA season may still be weeks away, Steph’s already in full motion—balancing camps, conventions, and community around the world, all while leaving his unmistakable Curry stamp on the game.