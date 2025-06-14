Ayesha Curry Moved To Tears By Family’s Note During Private Summer With Stephen Curry

“I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first,” said Ayesha Curry in an interview with People back in February. Having been in a happy marriage with Stephen Curry for the last 13 years, that is enough time for Ayesha to understand the dos and don’ts of making a relationship work. Fortunately, NBA fans got to see the duo spending quite a lot of quality time with each other in the ongoing off-season. Therefore, they turned their attention now to the kids, with Ayesha recently sharing a picture that is sure to melt some hearts.

The 36-year-old recently took to her official Instagram account to share a post with her 7.9 million followers. The same featured her holding up a note. The top corner had a drawing of a person, with a sun in the corner made just like most of us were taught how to during our childhood. Though it wasn’t sure which of Ayesha’s children made this, we are sure that it was one of them. After all, the note also had a message at the bottom, that read “I love mom because she gave birth to me. We have fun together. We love t….”. Both the drawing and the message touched Ayesha, who added a few ‘Face holding back tears’ emoji at the bottom. Opening social media to posts like these is sure to make anyone’s day. Therefore, we can only imagine the joy the mother would be feeling through this sweet tribute.

This is a developing story.