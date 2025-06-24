Ayesha Curry Packs Her Bags For Secret Adventure After Stephen Curry Shifted Role In Family

OKC has clinched the 2025 championship, the season has wrapped, and NBA’s stars are winding down before the summer grind. At least some of them. Stephen Curry is caught up in his favorite offcourt hobby – golf! MIA at his R&R time is his family. Specifically, his wife, Ayesha. She, instead, has different downtime plans after taking a shot at hubs’ favorite sport.

Ayesha has offered glimpses into her summer so far and giving us FOMO. For the latest treat via her Instagram Stories, she’s in her in-flight cosiest. She’s seemingly in the business class of a plane with a comfy pillow. “New adventure loading,” she captioned the picture with a battery emoji indicating a well-deserved recharge.

Very recently, the 36-year-old mom of four was in “Paradise.” That’s what she labeled the scenic views of the ocean she shared. A while back, the lifestyle entrepreneur was living it up at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. It wasn’t all fine wine and vibes though. She was repping Domaine Curry, her wine brand with Steph’s sister, Sydel.

She’s got a new adventure coming up from the looks of it. Is it another fun work trip or a real vacation? We can’t wait to see it.

It doesn’t look like Steph Curry would be joining her yet. The 4x NBA champion has tuned out the trade buzz surrounding his team to focus on The Underrated Golf Tour. This is the fourth installment of Curry’s innovative golf tournament that boosts minority-owned businesses and encourages young talent.

The announcement about the Underrated Golf Tour reminded fans that Curry is the Baby Faced Assassin on the greens too. But what about his other half?

Just last week, Ayesha picked up the clubs and joined her husband on the course. Ayesha shared the experience on her Stories where she got 1-on-1 lesson from the point guard. She’s got good form too. Something she credits her husband for.

“Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach,” Ayesha wrote on her Stories, thanking her golf coach for life, Wardell Stephen Curry II.

If you’ve followed Ayesha Curry’s jetsetting life, chances are you’ve seen her casual pickup skills. The Chef’s wife has some handles that fits right in with the Curry fam. But this basketball family dynasty also boasts multi-talented athletes.

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s summer plans

The biggest thing on the Currys’ calendar this year has been their youngest Cai’s first birthday in May. Steph and Ayesha also enjoyed a Napa Valley getaway at the BottleRock Festival. And their little golf date was too cute for words.

For Ayesha, work and fun go hand in hand. While Aspen was for Domaine, her recent beach trip was about the Sweet July skincare line. After a publishing house, production banner, cafe, and home goods, Ayesha expanded the Sweet July empire into skincare in 2025.

She hasn’t shared details of her ‘new adventure’ yet. Though we do know what’s going to keep her husband occupied.

Curry announced the opening of his tuition free tournament last week. It starts in Colorado this year and open to aspiring golfers. Should we anticipate a certain WAG competing for the Curry Cup? Fingers crossed.