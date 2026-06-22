Ayesha Curry Pens Heartfelt Message for Steph Curry on Fathers Day

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are one of the NBA’s most recognizable power couples. But while fans are used to seeing Ayesha celebrate Steph’s achievements on the court, Father’s Day gave her a chance to spotlight the role she appears to value most: dad.

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Ayesha, on Sunday, on Instagram, made sure the world knew exactly how grateful she is for the man raising her four children.

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“Happy Father’s Day to the most incredible human,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “Our 4 babies are so blessed to have you to guide and nurture them. We are grateful for you everyday. We love you!”

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The tribute was consistent with how Ayesha has spoken about Steph’s parenting in the past. Ayesha described him as a father their kids are “obsessed” with and “in awe” of. This year’s message continued that theme, emphasizing gratitude for the guidance and stability he brings to their family.

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They have been together for over two decades, growing from teenage friends into a married couple with four children while building businesses, charitable initiatives, and public careers.

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Stephen Curry and Ayesha first met in 2003 at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. He proposed in 2010 at the same location where they had shared their first kiss. The couple married on July 30, 2011, at their church in North Carolina.

Their marriage began just as Stephen’s NBA career was taking off. Over the years, Ayesha Curry became a successful entrepreneur, cookbook author, television personality, and founder of the Sweet July lifestyle brand.

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Imago May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Currys have four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius. Their youngest child, Caius, was born in 2024. The family is so tightly knitted that they’re the darlings of their community.

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Ayesha and Steph Curry Give Back to Their Community

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry announced they are bringing a major hospitality project to Charlotte in partnership with chef Michael Mina and The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte.

The project is especially meaningful because Charlotte played a major role in the Currys’ lives. Steph grew up in the city while his father, Dell Curry, played for the Charlotte Hornets, and Steph and Ayesha first met there as teenagers.

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So this feels less like a business expansion and more like a return to the place that shaped their family. While she celebrated Steph as the father of their four children, the Charlotte venture reflects another side of that story, a couple investing in the community that played a key role in bringing them together.