Ayesha Curry Pens 3-Word Message For Husband Steph As Truth About Date Night Emerges

Don’t disturb Ayesha Curry. She’s exactly where she wants to be. Amid a thriving summer on the business end, expanding her brand and all, she shared some of the sweetest moments of the Curry family. After their beach getaway weeks ago, Ayesha and Stephen Curry were rarely spotted together. Steph spent his offseason with golf once more, Ayesha added a lipcare line to the Sweet July Skin umbrella, all with Curry kids birthdays in between. At this time, Steph made a mildly surprising confession about carving out time for his wife.

Shortly after Riley’s birthday at Universal Hollywood and the launch party for Sweet July Skin’s lip treatment line, Ayesha shared a moment of “bliss” with her four kids – Riley, Ryan, Canon and Cai. She was back to regular schedule Sweet July programming in her next posts that we’d almost miss that romantic gesture she did.

She shared a picture of herself and Steph laughing at something, matching in green, being overall cute at a Sweet July event. It came with a straightforward declaration, “[Stephen Curry] I love you forever.” Your move, Chef.

It’s another party for her growing business after the one they had last weekend. The Curries and more celebs like Doechii, Ciara, and Jordan Chiles were in Downtown LA for the Create & Cultivate festival. Steph even played her exclusive photographer for which he got a shoutout on her Stories.

At the launch party last weekend, the couple was just as inseparable. Ayesha served more glimpses of their moments together, including when Steph tried one of the lip treatments.

While he was busy with his own golf tournament and the American Century Championship, it’s clear the 4x champion was not going to miss his wife’s important day. Although he claims it’s something difficult to do.

Steph and Ayesha Curry reveal hurdles in their relationship

Speedy Mormon from Complex caught up with Stephen Curry recently and he asked the important questions like – if Steph Curry uses his clout. “So there’s like a maybe like going to like a theme park or something like you can call and be like, “Hey, the Curry family wants to come in,” Curry admitted. It’s not about getting a celebrity discount but it helps that his family is taken care of.

Did he perhaps use some of that influence when the family celebrated Riley’s birthday at Universal? Who knows! Steph looked pretty chill in his Luigi fit though. However, sometimes that fame gets in the way on instances like having a quiet date night with Ayesha.

“You don’t want to like, overcomplicate something simple like, ‘Hey, we just want to go to dinner in an hour and I gotta make like seven phone calls just to make sure you can get where I need to go.’ Like I hate I do hate that part of it,” Curry admitted.

It’s true that if Steph and Ayesha want to dine out in a restaurant, cameras are more than likely to capture that. Steph is also a self-proclaimed recluse. But even their home dates have a few hurdles.

At the Create & Cultivate festival, “Lately we’ll try to do the movie thing, but he always falls asleep, so we never get through movies.”

Despite the issues they admit to, Ayesha stated they’ve found a solution. “There was a time when both of us were trying to do it all both of us were trying to do it all by ourselves… you quickly realize, no, you’re stronger and better together.”

She touted their communication as the pillar of their relationship more than spending time together. That’s how we get to see some of these cute moments when they are together in public.