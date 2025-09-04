Ayesha Curry Pens 3-Word Message for Stephen Curry & Draymond Green’s Latest Warriors Announcement

Not just championships, but the years that you spend with a team make you a legend. An epitome of loyalty, if you will? Like Larry Bird, who only ever knew the Boston Celtics. For Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, it was always the Los Angeles Lakers. Similarly, for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have been their only home. And yes, this indeed is a matter of celebration, not just for Dub Nation, but also for Steph’s biggest cheerleader, his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Now, sharing an Instagram Post, the Warriors declared that Curry and Green have the longest active tenures with one team. The Davidson prodigy will enter season 16, and the Spartans legend will enter season 13 in blue and gold. The caption of the post read: “Blue and gold since the beginning. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green hold the league’s longest active tenures with one franchise 💪.”

Meanwhile, without a moment’s hesitation, Ayesha Curry jumped into the comment section with a simple three-word message. She wrote, “This right here! 🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😍.”

16 years ago, Ayesha moved to the Bay Area for Stephen Curry, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. That might have been some sort of an obligation for the barely 20-year-old Ayesha. But with time, everything has changed, and now, the Currys can’t even imagine living anywhere else in the world. East Bay, San Francisco, is home.

Ayesha Curry turned the environment of the Bay into her home with Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s 2009 draft to the Golden State Warriors began Ayesha Curry’s treasured California story. What started as a move for basketball soon became home forever. She marvels at the freedom of driving two hours in any direction and finding mountains, beaches, or snow. She makes California her destination, embracing its sunshine, adventure, and boundless love.

Food anchors that love. Inspired by California’s melting pot, she created International Smoke with Michael Mina, built on global grilling that stamps a passport without leaving the state. Her dream day is equally flavorful. Sunshine, pajamas, cast-iron pancakes, almond-milk lattes, parks with gin-filled coolers, and a picnic under the sky. Dinner alfresco seals the joy, because here, every season welcomes a table outdoors.

Home is more than a court, and Ayesha Curry proves it with every beat of her Bay story. From Steph’s rookie leap in 2009 to the Warriors celebrating loyalty through Curry and Draymond Green, her voice still echoes the pride. She turned an obligation into a love affair with California sunshine, food, and family. And now, the Bay is not just where they live, it is where they belong forever.