Ayesha Curry Reveals Mother’s Role in Solving Family Problems That’s Helping Stephen Curry and Kids

When Ayesha Curry left Canada for Los Angeles, she was a teenager. She knew that life wasn’t going to be easy. Living in the City of Angels would come with a cost, and the hunger she never felt at home would come to gnaw her alive. Yet, Ayesha knew she had to make it through. Feed herself and keep going. Well, she did find a way to figure things out as the young blogger found her place in the new world. And soon it was her Stephen Curry who held her hand in the little battles and wins.

Now you can’t be sure of the fact that Ayesha didn’t miss her mother’s elaborate cooking antics back at home. You see, the young girl had grown too accustomed to watching the lady of the house cook big meals and feed everyone. And somewhere down the line, Ayesha, too, picked up that habit of service. That sense of community and that empathetic obligation to feed everyone and not just her family.

So, joining Kat Kinsman live onstage at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the 2025 F&W Game Changer, shared her childhood in a family where her Jamaican-born mom would make meals big enough to feed the whole neighborhood. “My mom cooked all the time growing up. She’s my mom’s Jamaican, born and raised, and she cooked for everybody, like the whole neighborhood, army style, like just huge, huge, huge Dutch pots that I can’t seem to find these days and get my hands on,” Ayesha Curry told the audience before her.

Furthermore, she added, “I really want some. I can’t find one big enough like what she had.” Those deep pots that can cook meals for a mass are seemingly rare these days. Or maybe Curry has a particular preference that she’s failing to find. “I noticed from an early age how instrumental a home-cooked meal was in people’s lives. Whether they were strangers, friends, or family. And how even in the midst of chaos and commotion. It would bring people together. And sit people down. And make people still. So I think in that moment, I was like, whoa. One, I need to learn how to do this. And two, that’s something that I’m gonna have to carry through with me through my life. And I’ve noticed just how impactful that is in the community around me,” Ayesha Curry concluded.

Her mother’s influence has helped Steph and the kids eat the best home-cooked meals. There could be deeper implications of the same influence. Well, sixteen years back, the Bay Area welcomed the Currys, and with it came their unshakable vision for children who deserved far more than life was giving them. Poverty was stealing dreams in Oakland, and they refused to watch from the sidelines. What began as a heartfelt spark six years ago grew into a movement that roared with purpose. In May, at the TIME100 Philanthropy Impact Dinner, Ayesha Curry stood under the spotlight, honored among the most influential givers. The applause was for the work, but the mission was for the children.

When the pandemic swept across lives, it revealed a brutal truth. The shutdown was loud, but the silence of empty plates and lost opportunities was louder. Ayesha and Steph saw 11.4 million American families balancing on the edge, and they chose action over sympathy. Through Eat. Learn. Play., they turned compassion into meals, books, and playgrounds. Each effort stitched dignity back into lives. Each step reminded Oakland that dreams bloom when someone dares to nurture them. Maybe this foundation also found inspiration from Ayesha’s mother and her desire to fill every belly with tasty meals. Maybe, unknowingly, Ayesha brought back those sentiments she felt when she watched her mum brew up meals for the community.

Ayesha Curry and the kids share an emotional moment at the WNBA game

Stephen Curry spent his offseason swapping his jersey for casuals and blending into the Chase Center crowd, cheering for the Bay’s WNBA squad. Yet Ayesha’s heart beats for more than one city. In Los Angeles, her loyalty wraps around Cameron Brink, the Sparks’ 23-year-old forward and Steph’s god-sister. The Curry brothers have always guarded her and Sydel like priceless treasures.

On Monday night, the Sparks lit up Crypto.com Arena against the Seattle Storm, and Cameron blazed as one of the brightest. In the stands, Ayesha sat with Riley, Ryan, and Canon, alongside Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink. Riley embraced Michelle with warmth that made the arena feel smaller. Ryan followed, Canon watched closely, and Ayesha absorbed every drop of that rare, perfect moment. Meanwhile, Brink took to her IG Story to share the photo with a caption: “Where did the babies go 🥺❤️.” And tagged Ayesha Curry and Steph.

From a teenager chasing survival in Los Angeles to a woman shaping futures in Oakland, Ayesha Curry’s story feeds both bellies and dreams. Her mother’s Dutch pots stirred more than food; they brewed a legacy of care. Today, that same spirit fills arenas, kitchens, and classrooms. And somehow, she makes every city she touches feel like home.